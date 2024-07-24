Accused men of San Fernando robbery faces trail

Trinidad and Tobago: The updated details are out in the public in a case of robbery and larceny in the locality of San Fernando in which two accused were arrested and now presented in the court. The two male suspects of the crime were charged with looting items worth more than a million dollars. The robbery was executed by the accused men at the C3 Centre shopping mall, for which they are facing trials.

The unlawful act of robbery case was reported at the C3 Centre shopping mall, which is located along Corinth Road in San Fernando, Trinidad. The individuals who are accused in the case are identified by the police and mentioned in the reports. The accused are quoted as a 23-year-old man named Antonio Basanio, who is a janitor by profession, and a 21-year-old man named Jaden John, who is a security officer by his occupation.

The accused, Jaden John, is disclosed as a resident of a settlement in Siparia, Trinidad, while Antonio Basaniois from Mayo. Jaden John is said to be a known offender, who was already listed in the criminal records of the police department. It is also informed that the suspect was involved previously in such kind of criminal acts such as larceny and robbery. The previous records of crimes committed by the suspect were also presented in court against him.

As per the details shared in the case of robbery at C3 Centre shopping mall in San Fernando, the two accused were part of a group of four men who entered the compound to execute the intended crime. It is mentioned that the suspect first tied the security guard to avoid any struggle by him, after which they entered a jewellery store and looted valuable items.

It is disclosed that the four suspects collected gold and silver jewellery and precious stones that calculated around a worth of 1.7 million dollars. With the jewellery, the bandits also made their way into another store, from where they took other valuables and watches that cost more than eighteen thousand dollars. The police department was notified about the incident of robbery at the C3 Centre shopping mall in San Fernando.

After getting the information, the police officers were assigned to the case, who conducted inquiries and arrested two involved men in the criminal act after the investigation. Subsequently, the two accused men were laid with multiple charges including robbery with violence, larceny, store breaking, warehouse breaking with intent, and malicious damages.

Jaden John was laid with one additional charge to possess illegal firearm by Cpl Bhagwandeen. Under the same charges the two accused were taken for the trails in the court. The case of robbery in San Fernando was heard by Master of the Court, Margaret Sookraj Goswami. After hearing the argument, judge granted bail to Antonio Basanio, where Jaden John was refused due to his criminal background.

Master Margaret Sookraj Goswami granted the bail application of Antonio Basanio under some conditions and for the surety of five hundred thousand dollars. The bailed accused is asked for not trying to make any contacts with the alleged victims, reside at his address, and report once a week to the Gasparillo Police station. The next appearance in court for trail is scheduled on 21 August for both men.