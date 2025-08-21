Xaiden Valentine wins 8 golds, breaks 8 records at Goodwill Swim Meet

Valentine’s performance helped the national team to lead in three record breaking relay victories in the 11-12 age group. His individual performance was hailed not just outstanding but incredible by the audience.

Xaiden Valentine of Trinidad and Tobago has dominated the Goodwill Swim Meet held in Barbados by securing 9 medals out of which 8 were golds. He also shattered 8 different records setting the bars high at the athletic meet.

Valentine’s performance helped the national team to lead in three record breaking relay victories in the 11-12 age group. His individual performance was hailed not just outstanding but incredible by the audience.

Capping off his achievement, Valentine was also awarded with the High Point Trophy for the 11-12 boy’s age group.

Complete list of Xaiden Valentine’s achievements at the Goodwill Swim Meet

8 Gold

200m Individual Medley (IM)

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

50m Freestyle

100m Backstroke

50m Backstroke

100m Butterfly

50m Butterfly

1 Bronze

50m Breaststroke

His achievements have acted like a moment of national pride for Trinidadians and Tobagonians who are lauding Valentine and wishing him more success for future.

Euphina Delpino, a local congratulated the athlete on social media as she wrote, “Congratulations to you young man, thank you for giving me the opportunity to feel proud of my country and to be proud of you.”

Another user named Anastasia Francois stated, “Congratulations all God's blessings to Xaiden keep up the excellent work I know it's not an easy road, but you have made your family and country proud.”

“Magnificent! You've made us very proud of your accomplishments. I'll keep rooting for you. You've got a long way to go. Stay focused. God bless you,” wrote Yvonne Carter on Facebook.

Trinidad and Tobago notably won 70 medals in total, out of which 17 were gold, 24 were silver and 29 were bronze. Jamaica came at the top of the medal count by securing 101 medals in total, Bahamas came at second position with 110, and Trinidad at third with 70 medals.

Jamaica secured the top position as it secured the most gold, while Bahamas secured relatively less gold making the difference in the positions despite of the large overall medals obtained.