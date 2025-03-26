Mehul Choksi Acquires Belgian Property Using Fraudulent Funds

The medical reports submitted by Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to Bombay High Court have confirmed that he is residing at the luxurious house located in Belgium.

Belgium: The medical reports submitted by Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to Bombay High Court have confirmed that he is residing at the luxurious house located in Belgium.

Sources have revealed that the property located at Binnenvaartstraat 39303, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium, is registered under the name of Priyanka Choksi, the daughter of Mehul Choksi, and was purchased in 2018. Notably, this was the same year that Choksi's involvement in the USD $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud was exposed. He fled India that year after orchestrating the massive financial scam. It is alleged that the property was purchased using funds obtained from innocent victims of his fraudulent activities.

After purchasing a luxurious house, he established Belgium as another haven to evade a tune of law and extradition to India. Choksi has a well-documented history of financial fraud and evasion of justice. As the mastermind behind these fraudulent activities, he has created multiple safe havens to escape legal proceedings and to continue doing his vicious acts.

Mehul Choksi's house address in Belgium

After fleeing India, he initially resided in Antigua and Barbuda, where he secured citizenship in 2017 under the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP). However, as the government of Antigua and Barbuda intensified efforts to extradite him, he decided to relocate to Belgium. Hence, he has leveraged his medical condition and secured “F card residency in Belgium” by submitting misleading and fabricated documentation. His residency was reportedly facilitated by his wife, a Belgian citizen, in an apparent attempt to evade extradition to India.

Must-watch video exposing Mehul Choksi's scandals

Now, the Belgian government also confirmed that Choksi is currently residing there and is closely monitoring the case. According to David Jordens, spokesperson and head of service for social media and press at Belgium’s Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs, he noted that the matter is being handled with significant attention.

Download the medical reports of Mehul Choksi here

Jordens further added that the FPS Foreign Affairs added that they are actively following developments related to the case. He added that they have some traditions in democracy and respect the rule of law.

The matter has come into light after Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister EP Chet Greene announced that Choksi is no longer on the island. Sources have confirmed that he is using the same tactics in Belgium that he earlier used in Antigua and India to escape legal proceedings. He has managed to evade extraditions over the years with different tactics, and now he is planning to use his F card to further delay the tune of law.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi is wanted by Indian authorities for his involvement in the PNB scam. However, he fled to Antigua and Barbuda, where he orchestrated his own kidnapping and mysteriously disappeared from the island nation to avoid his extradition to India.

However, several media reports exposed his tactics and revealed his entire plot of how he used humanitarian grounds to gain the sympathy of people. Now, the development of securing citizenship in Belgium raised serious concern about his criminal activities in different countries. The entire scene showcased that he has continuously been using fraudulent means and tactics to avoid the tune of law and exploit legal proceedings in different countries.