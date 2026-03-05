Saint Lucian nationals will now need visas to enter or transit through the UK after Britain revoked the visa-waiver agreement.

Saint Lucia has lost the visa waiver agreement with the United Kingdom, effective on March 5, 2026 under Britain’s efforts to enhance border management. With this, the nationals of the Caribbean country will now require a visa to visit the UK which was not required earlier due to the agreement.

According to the UK Home Office, the government has seen a notable increase in the nationals of Saint Lucia entering the country as visitors and subsequently claiming asylum. They stated that the situation is posing great pressure on its border and asylum system due to this, the nationals will also require a direct airside transit visa to other destinations from the UK.

Under new guidelines, a six week transition period will be in place until April 16, 2026, during which Saint Lucians who already possess an ETA and have booked travel prior to the policy change may continue to enter the UK visa free if they arrive before the end of the transition window.

However, the government of Saint Lucia is condemned by the industry specialists and critics for giving the Caribbean Galaxy to manage projects and the CBI of the country. Due to their cost cutting and other fraudulent practices, the country has lost their visa waiver agreement with the United Kingdom.

Industry analysts noted that the Caribbean Galaxy has undermined the reputation of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Saint Lucia. Due to their fraudulent work and cost cutting, the global industry has lost their confidence in the integrity of the CBI of Saint Lucia, making them take such decisions.

It has further heightened the global pressure and scrutiny from international partners, maligning the reputation of Saint Lucia. The UK government clearly stated that they have taken the decision to respond to the pressure within its immigration system amid the increase in the nationals of Saint Lucia into the country.

The government of Saint Lucia also issued the statement and noted that they are in talks with the government of UK to explore pathways for maintaining strong mobility arrangements between both countries.