Barbados to host Caribbean Premier League Finals for the first time

Kensington Oval has been chosen to stage the CPL playoff matches and final, strengthening Barbados’ reputation as a leading venue for major international cricket events.

Barbados is all set to host the finals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the first time in the T20 tournament’s history. The Kensington Oval Stadium will be prepared to host the knockout matches and the finals of the tournament, marking their entry into the regional league.

Barbados has previously hosted ICC World Cup finals in 2024 where India won their World Cup Title in a match against South Africa. Kensington Oval Stadium also hosted several other international fixtures, enhancing their footprints in the cricket world and making it the most sought venue for such events.

Now, the venue is selected for the playoffs of the CPL and it is aimed at reinforcing its status as one of the premier cricket grounds in the world. It is also known as the fitting stage for the biggest matches of the tournament.

Barbados Tourism Marketing shared the video and noted that they are happy to host the tournament which is one of the major cricket festivals in the region. It is aimed at welcoming a huge influx of tourists from across the globe, enhancing the vibrant festival atmosphere.

It is also expected to combine world-class cricket with music, culture, hospitality and island experiences. The tourists from across the globe are likely to visit Barbados in huge numbers and enhance the tourists’ appeal.

Now, the tickets have also gone on sale in December 2025 as people get the chance to win their CPL tickets during the Christmas occasion last year. The tourists were also given a chance to buy the tickets to all four playoff matches that are scheduled to be held in Barbados in September 2026. It was known as a chance to win an exclusive CPL cricket clinic experience as it was for people with early batch tickets.

Notably, a total of 6 teams participated in the CPL which included Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and now a team from Jamaica.