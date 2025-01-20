Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Concert earns US$14M, draws over 3.1M people

The concert drew more than 3.1 million attendees, with the largest group of international fans coming from the United Kingdom.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-20

Vybz Kartel

Jamaica: Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Concert turned out to be a successful show with making a business of whopping US$14 million which is JD$ 2.3 billion from the ticket sales and pay per view. The concert was held on December 31, 2024, at the National Stadium in Jamaica and celebrated New Year eve with cultural celebration. 

3.1 Million fans attend Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Concert 

According to the reports, the event pulled over 3.1 million people into the stadium and patrons from the United Kingdom joined the concert in the highest number. On the other hand, the second highest patrons have come from the United States, while third highest came from the Canada in the concert. 

People from Jamaica attended the concert in the fourth highest numbers on the occasion of 31st December 2024. As per the ticket structure, the tickets for popular stands sold out for $150, while the lower VIP tickets sold out for $400 and the ticket for VIP stands sold out for $500. 

Vybz Kartel’s major comeback after 13 years in prison 

Notably, the concert remained the headlining show in the Caribbean region as Vybz Kartel performed after his 13 years in imprisonment. He made his reentry into the music entry after his punishment and fans welcomed his return with overwhelming response from the patrons on his show. 

Another headlining event of the concert was the performance of Shatta Wale, the reigning King of African Dancehall with Vybz Kartel. With his performance, he received huge support on social media and secured an upward trend in his position in several charts of the music artistes. 

Besides this, the show also featured performances of other top musicians including Popcaan, Skillibeing, Spice, Busta Rhymes, Shatta Wale, Sheba and Jah Vinci. The concert had also streamed live at $39.75 per feed. Vybz also received a heroic welcome at the stage where he performed his iconic songs and made a grand appearance among the noise of the audience. 

St Kitts Music Festival 2025 

Notably, Vybz Kartel will also perform in St Kitts Music Festival 2025 as the signature performer, showcasing vibrant cultural richness of the Caribbean region.

