Dominica’s first National Gospel Festival draws regional visitors

International and regional gospel artists, including Sinach, Ada Ehi and Travis Greene, performed at the festival held at Windsor Park Stadium.

Dominica: The inaugural Dominica Gospel Festival 2026 took place at Windsor Park Stadium on February 28. The festival attracting visitors from across the Caribbean and beyond.

Dominica organized its first National Gospel Festival with a purpose to strengthen the island’s culture and to promote tourism. This year the theme of the fest was “Glory in Paradise.”

Notably, the event was organized by the Discover Dominica Authority and in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. Also administrative officials mentioned that the event was a way to grow Dominica’s tourism sector by utilizing Dominica’s cultural and regional events to attract international tourists.

A total number of 13 major gospel artists performed at the event, and highlighted their talent in international, regional and local level. Also the festival highlights the great mixture of international and regional talent in the event.

The line up of the performances for the event also included international gospel star Sinach from Nigeria. She is popular for her global worship hit Way Maker. The event had energetic performances by Ada Ehi and Travis Greene, an American gospel singer.

Artists like Jamaican gospel Carlene Davis, Positive gospel from Trinidad and Blessed Messenger added the vibrant regional beats of the Caribbean region. Also Performances by J Cro, Sanctified, Angel Anthony and Jerry Lloyd represents the local Dominica culture in the festival along with international and Caribbean artists.

Moreover, the Gospel festival attracted thousands of attendees. Several local residents, members of the diaspora of Dominica and international visitors came to the island to be a part of the event.

The event also boosted the economy of the island as hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and taxi services in Roseau and nearby areas reported increased activity during the time of the festival weekend.

The entry to the festival was free but authorities encouraged the attendees to make voluntary donations which will be used for social and community initiatives. Overall the festival was seen as positive for the tourism sector of Dominica.

Dominica Tourism Officials mentioned that the success of the inaugural gospel festival can be turned into an annual event by the government in future.