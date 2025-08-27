Tragic Charlotte Street Shooting in Guyana: Man kills wife, son injured

Authorities said that the wife was fatally shot by her husband, who also injured their son before taking his own life.

Guyana: The Police force is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th at Lot 199 Charlotte and Bourda Street leaving a couple dead and their young son injured.

Authorities reported that the 36-year-old Teekadai Atiya Soloman was shot multiple times by her husband, Alroy Solomon, who also wounded their 10-year-old son before taking his own life with the same firearm. The events began when Alroy, reportedly went upset over an ongoing domestic dispute, and the anger drove him to Teekadia’s apartment where she moved two months ago and was living separately.

Soon after reaching, Alroy exited his vehicle, ran into the yard and gunshots were then heard as Teekadia screamed for help. Teekadia also tried to make an escape but on her way out she was shot multiple times falling in front of the apartment. Alroy then returned to the yard shooting his 10-year-old son as well in the lower chest, before turning the gun on himself.

Community members rushed the children to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is receiving treatment and recovering from the wounds. Crime scene investigators who rushed to the site recovered a 9mm pistol, live and spent rounds along with confirmed multiple bullet wounds to Teekadia’s body.

Background of Dispute

The couple notably has a history of domestic disputes, however their recent separation and Teekadia relocating after her home was destroyed by fire some months ago further escalated the disputes. A close friend of Teekadia who spoke to Guyana Standard, a regional news site stated that Atiya had been experiencing difficult periods while staying with her husband.

She stressed that Teekadia had to undergo extreme measures, with even inspecting her private parts. She also highlighted that Teekadia was beaten by her husband and had to erase her WhatsApp chats or it ended problematically for her.

Investigations ongoing

Police officials and forensic experts are monitoring the situation closely. The bodies of the two individuals have been sent for a thorough examination, while the police officials probe the circumstances revolving around the incident. The young10-year-old child is however receiving treatment and is expected to make a recovery soon.

President Ali extends condolences

In response to the tragic incident, President Dr Irfaan Ali expressed his condolences highlighting he is deeply saddened by the incident.

“I am deeply distressed and saddened by the tragic incident today in which a man, Alroy Solomon, is reported to have taken his own life and that of his wife, Atiya Solomon, and to have seriously injured their child. The family remains the basic cell of human society, and its preservation is essential to our nation’s well-being. When families break, society bleeds. But when families thrive, a nation stands tall. I remain firmly committed to working to provide all the help and support that families need to be nurtured, to grow stronger, and to flourish. I extend my condolences to the relatives and friends and wish the child a speedy recovery,” he said.

Netizens React in support of Teekadia

Locals have been coming out in support of Teekadia on internet expressing their views and calling others to stay vigilant.

A user named Electra Grahame Bowman on Facebook wrote, “Mothers if your sons are weak, insecure, and messed up stop encouraging them and leading them on. Seek or encourage them to take counseling. I have one child who is male married with 2 kids, no way I can see myself knowing my son that I love so much is so messed up doing his wife all that was allegedly stated in the above interview and not call him out and encourage him to seek professional help. Smh. If his mom truly encouraged him hope she see the results, tough love is better than losing your kids this way and having them kill other people's kids.”

Another user named Farena Boyce stated, “Based on the events leading up to the hit and run incident, it is evident that he had been attempting to end her life for some time. The hit and run appeared to be a calculated attempt to make her death look like an accident, potentially allowing him to avoid responsibility and continue living freely. However, when that plan failed and she survived, he ultimately took matters into his own hands ending both her life and his.”

“To the men of Guyana, If this applies to you, please stop this cycle of abuse. You are destroying the very partner God gave you to survive and flourish in this world. Be a leader in your home and set the example to be the kind of man that your woman and kids would be proud of. This MUST NOT and SHOULD NOT continue. Stop the violence,” stated Donald D Daniel on Facebook.