St Kitts and Nevis to introduce ETA System in 2025 to protect border while boosting tourism

The ETA system is a modern digital solution that aims to give those who are planning to enter St Kitts and Nevis through designated ports with a pre-arrival authorization, the St Kitts and Nevis Information Service informed.

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Monday, December 16, delivered the 2025 Budget speech wherein he unveiled the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s border security and facilitate travel with the implementation of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system. The twin goals behind the initiative is to encourage tourism to boost the economy while safeguarding national security.

The ETA system is a modern digital solution that aims to give those who are planning to enter St Kitts and Nevis through designated ports with a pre-arrival authorization, the St Kitts and Nevis Information Service informed.

Speaking about the system, PM Dr Drew said, “As we strive to secure our borders and facilitate safe, seamless travel, it is imperative that we embrace modern solutions that align with global best practices.”

Explaining the streamlined process more, he said in his speech addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, “This is what I am talking about Madam Speaker, when you can just come off of a plane, we have all of your information here so you can just walk and all the information is collected.”

“This is going to help to add to our revenues here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he added.

The latest move by the government of the Caribbean island-nation comes when the demand for innovative approaches to secure borders worldwide has gained momentum. PM Drew said St Kitts and Nevis needs to adapt and innovate to protect its borders in a rapidly changing global landscape while also ensuring that it remains accessible to maintain a traveller-friendly environment.

Secure yet welcoming borders

“With this system, we can create borders that are secure yet welcoming and protective but open to global opportunities. We therefore look forward to the full operationalization of the ETA system at our ports of entry in 2025,” the Prime Minister, who is also his country’s minister of finance and national security, said.

PM Drew said the ETA system underscores the government’s goal to safeguarding the federation while leveraging technology to promote tourism, which plays a key role in boosting the local economy. He also said that St Kitts and Nevis is committed to positioning itself as a forward-looking and globally connected destination.

The government has also announced the completion of agreements between construction firm Solidus Corp and Marriott International Inc. to set up The St. Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences, a luxury resort in the country. The development will see The Ritz-Carlton brand arriving to the island-nation, adding value to its hospitality sector offerings and elevating its position as a top travel destination in the region.

With an emphasis on tourism to promote St Kitts and Nevis’s economy, PM Drew-led government has also taken due care to build a mechanism to protect the country’s border.