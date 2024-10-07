Local Artist Hashim ThaDream Lewis celebrates his 32nd birthday in Nevis

On his birthday, he received immense wishes and greetings and celebrated the day with his loved ones. Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley also visited his birthday celebration and extended wishes for a better and brighter life ahead.

Nevis: Hashim ThaDream Lewis- music artistes and brand ambassador at Digicel Nevis celebrated his 32nd birthday with a concert and recalled all these years of his life. He termed this year as the “rollercoaster” and noted that he has returned to his music after beating “TUMOR” in 2024.

On his birthday, he received immense wishes and greetings and celebrated the day with his loved ones. Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley also visited his birthday celebration and extended wishes for a better and brighter life ahead.

He celebrated his birthday at Aqua Sports Bar with events such as Taste of Bouyon and LIBBA Scale 2 on October 4 and 5, 2024. With the participation of the singers such as Trilla G, Harella, DJ Marz, Jarvy and Xclusive Sound, two nights remained quite memorable for the attendees.

ThaDream Lewis noted, "From laying my grandmother to rest to going viral across the REGION, from beating a TUMOR to putting on my own CONCERT; If any year of my life has been a rollercoaster, it has certainly been this one.”

He extended gratitude to the God for blessing him with a great life and added,” Through it all though, I thank God for Grace and the privilege to cherish every day I’m blessed to see.

Thank you for ALL the Birthday Wishes…32 NOT OUT.”

He shared photos and videos on social media while celebrating his birthday with his friends and family and singing his popular songs. Lewis also receives wishes from his childhood friends and colleagues from the music industry who recalled his childhood memories.

Hashim ThaDream Lewis is a renowned local singer in Nevis who works as a full-time employee and ambassador in Digicel. He performs at several cultural shows and events during Nevis Culturama, Independence celebration and other music events that are organized for the local artistes in the island nation.

ThaDream Lewis is known for his popular “Somebody Else” which has officially aired on Tempo to which he extended gratitude to the public.