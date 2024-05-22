Two US carriers- American Airlines, JetBlue arrive at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Two US carriers, American Airlines and JetBlue, touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Sunday. The glimpses of the airport with two aircraft have gathered attention on social media in St Kitts and Nevis.

American Airlines A321 Neo provided non-stop direct service from Miami International Airport to St Kitts and Nevis. The aircraft is known for its bigger engines, which are more fuel-efficient than the older ones on the normal A320/A321 family.

American Airlines launched the daily service between Miami and St Kitts with Airbus A321 Neo by replacing the Boeing 737-800 due to the surging demand. The airbus consisted of total 196 seats, while the 737 has the capacity to carry 172 passengers, marking the potential of the destination.

The aim of the new aircraft is to accommodate more passengers and enhance the travel experience of the tourists who are seeking to travel to St Kitts and Nevis. Notably, the country has recorded an increase of near 20% in the airlift industry between the period of 2017 and 2018, marking the growth of the tourism industry.

American Airlines is known as the biggest and buzziest carrier for Caribbean destinations due to the high demand among the visitors seeking to visit the countries. Recently, the airline announced eight new routes to Latin America and the Caribbean that will start their operations in the upcoming winter season.

Notably, During the winter high season, American Airlines launched flights with 757 aircraft between New York and St Kitts in December 2017, and it also provided service with 737 aircraft from Charlotte, which usually operated from Miami.

In addition to that, JetBlue Airways A320 also arrived at St Kitts and Nevis at the same time and have been spotted at the runway of the airport. The airline launched its direct service from New York to St Kitts on June 2023, which operates every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The service kickstarted on November 2, 2023, aiming to meet the needs of American tourists.