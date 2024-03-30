American Airlines, JetBlue, Trans Anguilla, Caribbean Airlines land at St Kitts amid rain

Four airlines including two international aircraft landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport amid the rainy weather on Thursday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Four airlines including two international aircraft landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport amid the rainy weather on Thursday. Aircrafts such as Caribbean Airlines 737 MAX 8, Trans Anguilla Airways Cessna 402, American Airlines, and JetBlue A320 touched down in St Kitts with thousands of passengers.

Caribbean Airlines operates five times per week directly linking Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, and St Kitts and Nevis. The service added 680 seats to the aircraft sector of the country, aiming to cater to the growing demand of tourists travelling to and from St Kitts and Nevis.

Through the service, the flight added another streak to its “Welcome Home” campaign, focusing on network expansion and seamless travel options.

The second flight of the day was American Airlines which also landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport amid the heavy downpour to provide its weekly non-stop service from John F Kennedy International Airport on Thursday.

American Airlines operated the service of the flights with 176-seat Boeing 757 with 16 business class seats, which started in May 2019. The airline also provided service to St Kitts and Nevis with a 160-seat Boeing 738 with 16 business class seats.

Notably, American Airlines is the carrier that has been operating the most seats in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to enhance the footprints of the country in the American market.

JetBlue A320 is the third airline that landed at St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday which operates non-stop weekly service. The service was launched between New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in November 2023 with the first flight arriving on November 3.

The service of JetBlue has been operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on the A320. It has also introduced JetBlue’s award-winning service, low fares, and better options for customers on a route.

Trans Anguilla Airways Cessna 402 is the airline charter that provides service between Anguilla and St Kitts and Nevis. It provided seamless service and enhanced connections within the Caribbean region.