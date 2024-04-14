JetBlue A320, American Airlines 737-800 land at St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis: JetBlue A320 and American Airlines 737-800 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Thursday. Both the airlines provided non-stop direct service to St. Kitts and Nevis through the scheduled flights.

JetBlue officially launched its service between New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and St. Kitts’s Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in November 2023. The first flight landed in the country on November 3, 2023 with hundreds of passengers.

Through the service, the airline operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through its major aircraft A320, providing award-winning service, low fares and a better option for customers on a route with limited competition.

The introduction of the flights service has turned out to be great milestone for the tourism-driven economy which is aimed to enhance the accessibility and strengthen the global connectivity. Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson stated that the additional airlift has remained great step in stimulating the economic growth which would pave the path for the further development of the destination.

She also stated that the operation of the flight provided several economic as well as employment benefits to the local community of St. Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the market for their local products. The new nonstop route aimed to grow their presence in the Caribbean and bring different options and choices of the tourists for their customers.

With the introduction of the flights, St. Kitts enjoyed the international connectivity with the year-round service from New York, London and Miami. Jetblue also landed at St. Kitts with its Boston Red Sox livery on its A320 service from New York.

At the launch ceremony, the government rolled out the red carpet to welcome the flights which have evolved the air connections between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew greeted the guests from JetBlue with a warm welcome and a brief inaugural ceremony.

Besides this, American Airlines also offers non-stop flights to St. Kitts and Nevis from John F Kennedy International Airport. The airline also doubled the service to the country in June 2019, marking the potential of the country in the US market.

St. Kitts and Nevis enjoys a great market from US tourists as it provides proper access to travellers from the country through these two airlines. It connects the country with the international community, providing opportunities to the local small business holders who are dependent upon the tourism industry for their livelihoods and the sailing of their products.