Two siblings succumb to fever and home remedies for treatment in Guyana

Guyana: Two siblings have succumbed to fever and home remedy for treatment on Sunday after being rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in Guyana. The mother of the children provided the update and said that they are still in shock about the cause of the death.

The mother of the children, Rihanna Persaud, New Area, Canefield East Canje, Berbice, said that for two days Ricardo had a fever, and she used home remedies for treatment.

Persaud said on Sunday, April 14th, Arianna went into her brother’s room, and he was unresponsive. She said her daughter informed her about Ricardo’s condition, and she rushed to investigate.

According to Persaud, she went into the room where her son was and got no response from him after making several calls. After discovering this, Persaud said she became worried and took her son to the New Amsterdam Hospital. “When Abbay carries him to the hospital, they pronounce him dead. Them say that he had a cyst, like cancer in he belly,” Persaud related.

Persaud said Rihanna complained about experiencing fever, and on Sunday night, April 14th, she was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient. “Dem check she dem seh dat how she have dengue. So dem seh dat dem gon start treating she fuh the dengue. Dem give she panadol syrup and antibiotic. But since dem give she the injection the child start getting more heavy fever and she start fall more sick.

At the last dem tell me dat ‘with the bacteria now, it cause lung infection and fluid in she body’. Dem seh ‘if it keep coming up it would be life threatening and cause difficulty breathing’,” the grieving mother revealed.

Persaud added “me still need justice fuh me daughter because dem force she and dem push up thing in she and burst up dis child. Meh need justice fuh meh daughter.”

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the management and staff of the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital are deeply saddened by the death of Arianna, who was admitted on Monday, April 15, 2024, in critical condition. While preparations were being made to transfer the patient to the GPHC, the child suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the Intensive Care Unit.

Prior to the admission of Arianna, her brother, Ricardo, was brought into the hospital with no sign of life. Both cases are presently being investigated and have engaged all relevant authorities.