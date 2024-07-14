Two murder cases reported within few hours in Old Harbour.

Two cases of murder recorded in Old Harbour town where two male victims were shot and killed on the same day by unknown assailants.

Jamaica: The two cases of murder are recorded separately by the law enforcement authority in which two male victims got killed on the same day in the localities of the Old Harbour town in Saint Catherine. The acts of killing took place on the same day at two different localities with a difference of seven hours on Friday, 12 July.

As per the report in the Old Harbour murder cases, the assailants who targeted the victims of both cases are unknown at this stage of the investigation. It is disclosed that the first homicide of the day was recorded in the early hours, around 02:30 am, while the second crime took place at the time of night, which was around 09:30 pm.

The information of the deceased victims is confirmed through the investigation, which is disclosed by the officials. The first dead victim of the Old Harbour murder case was a 26-year-old man named Anthony Taylor, who was a labourer by his occupation. The man was attacked at Succaba Gardens, from where his dead body was collected by police.

Meanwhile, the information received about the second victim of the murder in the town disclosed that the individual was not a local resident. The deceased was a 50-year-old man who lived with his family in the settlement of Pointy Heights in the Bannister district of Saint Catherine Parish, Jamaica. The victim was known to his people as Oneil Bailey.

It is mentioned that the police department of Saint Catherine became aware of the murder incidents after they were notified by the local witnesses in the areas of Old Harbour. It is mentioned that the residents in the localities heard the echo of a shooting explosion, after which the criminal act was explored and informed to the authorities immediately.

The Saint Catherine South police assigned teams of Investigation officers for both cases who reacted to the information and took charge. Both the sires of fatal shootings were seized and sealed by the officers to continue with proceedings. The ordinary public was blocked from entering the area to protect potential traces of evidence.

At the crime scene, the victims of the fatal firings were examined by the responsible officers, who confirmed the death of the individuals by severe gunshot wounds. The dead bodies were transferred to the forensic centre for autopsy, while the investigating was directed to find the culprits of both cases on the basis of collected clues. The Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch is active in the case and probing both murders.