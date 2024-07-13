Accused McDonald charged for murder in Spanish Town

Jamaica: The investigation in a case of murder of a security guard in Spanish Town by the Saint Catherine police department led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man. The accused was found involved in the killing of the victim and was charged for unlawful activity on Thursday, 11 July. The accused is laid with allegations of murder and the unlawful burial of the dead body.

The accused man in his mid-twenties in the case of the murder in Spanish Town is reported as a resident of Saint Catherine Parish of Jamaica. The documented name of the suspect is Kamal McDonald, who is of a farmer occupation and lives in the locality of Frazer’s Content. The victim of the murder case was identified by the investigation unit as a 33-year-old man named Kevon Anderson, who was a security guard by profession.

As per the report about the Spanish Town murder case of the security guard, the incident rooted back in the month of May when the crime was committed and discovered by the authorities. The criminal act was disclosed to the police after a dead body was exposed out of the soil through a shallow grave on Wednesday, 08 May.

At nearly 01;39 pm on the day, the dead body was observed, and the information was collected by the law enforcement department. The responsible unit of the department in the region from the Spanish Town police station took charge after getting the information about the crime. After arrival at the site, the body of a male victim was seen lifeless by the police officers, which was buried in a shallow grave along Frazer’s content main road.

After the initial official proceedings and examination of the dead body and crime scene, the investigation was launched by the authorities to catch the culprit. The investigation led to the identification of the dead body and eventually took a turn toward the suspect farmer, Kamal McDonald, who was taken into custody.

Reportedly, the accused farmer is laid with multiple charges, including conspiracy to murder and illegal burial of a dead body. The evidence and clues collected by the police department during the period of investigation were filed together and forwarded. Kamal McDonald is scheduled for trial under the allegation of Spanish Town murder in the Saint Catherine Parish Court on Monday, 22 July.