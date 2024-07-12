Wanted man for fraud in USA held in Jamaica

Jamaica: A 35-year-old accused man was arrested by the police department of Hanover parish in Lucea for the offence of fraud. The man was captured by the police officers in a joint security operation in Old Road district on the morning of Thursday, 11 July. The accused man is marked as an offender by the law enforcement authorities in the United States of America for committing unlawful activities.

The suspect in the fraud case in the United States of America who was arrested by the Jamaica police in Old Road district, Lucea, Hanover, is identified by his given name, Blue. The man is mentioned in the documents as Dwayne Anderson. The accused man is listed on the wanted list for multiple frauds and scams on foreign land.

As per the information on the accused resident of Lucea in the fraud case, the man got involved in many illegal activities during his visit to the United States of America. While the accused man was in a foreign land, he executed plans to scam people through lotteries, mail, wire, and other methods with the clear intention of making more and more money.

It is mentioned that the accused Lucea resident fled from the foreign country after committing the offence of fraud, which was reported to the police department there by the victims. The police of the United States of America started the investigation and found the Jamaican man involved in the crime who already made his way out of the country.

Subsequently, the case was disclosed to the police department of Jamaica, and cooperation was demanded. The Jamaica police started an operation to find and arrest the culprit, who committed a crime in another country and was hidden in the homeland. Eventually, the culprit was arrested, and further proceedings are on the way.

The man from Lucea is booked under multiple charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, mail fraud, and lottery scamming activities. The accused was held by the responding team of police officers in the operation that was conducted from 04:00 am to 06:00 am. The operation was executed jointly by the officers of the Area One Operational Support Team, the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, and the Lottery Scam Task Force.