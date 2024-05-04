Two men lost $12,000 with car in Bueno Ayres robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: The case of a robbery is under the investigation process in which two men became victims while travelling along the roadway in Bueno Ayres. The two victims lost a total amount of twelve thousand dollars in cash with their motor vehicle in the incident in the early dark of Friday, 03 May, around 01:00 am.

As per the reports, at the time of the robbery, the two victim men were moving in their motor vehicle along the road in the locality of Bueno Ayres, a village of Trinidad in the southwestern part of the island. The occupied motor vehicle was a Mazda B2500 in which one man was in the passenger seat while another man was driving the car.

It is mentioned that the victim man in the driving seat was the owner of a bar. The real identity of the victim as per the documents is not confirmed yet. However, it is said that the two men belong to Pepper Village, which is another village of Trinidad located in the southwestern part of the island.

At nearly 01:00 am, the incident of the robbery took place in Buenos Ayres, while the victim men were travelling back to their home to Pepper Village. It is said that when the victim was close to the Buenos Ayres Government Primary School, another motor vehicle travelling along the road went and unexpectedly intercepted them in the way.

It was observed that the other motor vehicle was occupied by two individuals. Suddenly, the two suspects got out of their car after stopping the way of the victims and approached them with aggression. The two suspects confronted the victims and announced the robbery. The assailants forced and ordered them to get out of their motor vehicle while threatening them for their well-being.

Subsequently, they put the victim men in a vulnerable state while hitting them on their chest with force after which they asked the driver and passenger to hand over their all valuables. It is said that in the act of Buenos Ayres robbery, the suspect took the cash carried by the suspect, which amount was around six thousand dollars. The cash amount was the income of the sales at the bar made by the victim on the day with which the suspect also took their smartphone.

After revealing the cash to the victim, the suspects ordered both men to get on the side of the road which was a high edge of the precipice. The suspects made them stand on the edge after which they used them over. Straight after, the assailants fled from the place in their motor vehicle with which they also took the car of the victim. It is mentioned that the victims lost another six thousand dollars which was kept in the motor car.

Somehow, after the act of robbery against them in Bueno Ayres, the victims managed to raise a call to the police department for help. All the information was shared with the police officers on duty which was recorded by the officers to file the report. The investigation was launched next in the way to trace the two suspects involved in the act of crime. The operation is ongoing and the police officers are collecting the clues which could lead them to the culprits. The police police department is also trying to find the stolen vehicle of the victims.