Venezuelan woman bailed for $250,000 in sexual assault case

Trinidad and Tobago: An 18-year-old accused woman, who is Venezuelan by origin, was granted bail by the court in case of physical and sexual assault on a 24-year-old woman. The accused woman was bailed for the amount if two fifty thousand dollars in surety after the appearance in the court for a hearing on the scheduled date of Tuesday, 30 April.

The accused teenage woman was held by the police department on Thursday, 25 April, while acting on the report filed against her. On Friday, 19 April, the victim woman of the grievous sexual and physical assault went to the police station to file a complaint against the Venezuelan woman.

As per the reports, the complainant woman visited the police station in the company of a relative to make a report against the accused where he mentioned the offences committed against herself. In the report, the accused was mentioned as a girlfriend of another relative of the victim woman. The victim woman was identified by her name as Dinmar Ali, which is known as per documentation.

In the statement recorded by the police department given by the complainant, it is disclosed that the criminal act of multiple assaults took place against the victim several times between the months of January to April this year. It is said that the victim was tortured in various ways by the accused Venezuelan, which went from physical assault to sexual assault.

It is mentioned in the report, that the victim claimed that she was tortured while burning her private parts and breast with a lighter. It is said that the accused rubbed hot paper on her eyes and private body parts. On one occasion, the victim was allegedly placed in a kennel while urine was splashed over her.

As another act of sexual assault, the accused Venezuelan woman allegedly placed a hot spoon on her forehead with other areas while a fork was placed into her private part. One of the acts of physical assault was mentioned when the victim was out over the bonnet of a car, after which the driver sped off which led to the woman falling over the ground causing injuries.

On the basis of the statement given by the victim woman against the Venezuelan teenager for sexual assault, the police officers conducted the investigation and ultimately held the accused. It is said that the suspect was trying to flee from the nation when police arrested her.

The accused woman was taken for an appearance in front of the master of the High Court under the laid charges for the committed offences. The Venezuelan suspect was laid with the charges of malicious wounding, grievous sexual assault, throwing a corrosive substance, and false imprisonment. After hearing the reasoning of both sides the bail was given for two fifty thousand dollars in surety. Meanwhile, the case is still ongoing.