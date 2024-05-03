Prominent businessman shot dead at his home in Couva

A businessman became victim of a fatal attack in which he got shot and murdered by unknown assailants in Couva on 01 May.

Trinidad and Tobago: A well-known businessman of the Twin Island Federation became a victim of a fatal attack in which he got shot and murdered by unknown assailants in Couva. The lethal attack of shooting on the businessman was recorded at his home on the evening of Wednesday, 01 May, around 7:00 pm.

The deceased businessman, who lost his life in the fatal shooting attack in Couva, an urban town of Trinidad in the western part of the island, was identified in the official reports of the case. The dead businessman was known by his name as per the document, which was John Henry. The victim was the owner of Silver Dollar Casinos with Crystal Waters Beverage Company Ltd.

As per the reports, the criminal act of murder of the businessman by the lethal shooting took place on the day while the victim was at his home in Couva. When the victim businessman was present at his own house, he was amused by the unknown assailant, leading to the act of killing.

At nearly 7:00 pm, the unknown assailants made their way into the home of the victim businessman situated along Canary Road in Calcutta no. 3. It is said that after entering the private property without any permission, the suspects ambushed the victim and taking him on gunpoint.

Subsequently, the victim businessman, John Henry, was shot multiple times by the armed suspects which led to his death. Immediately after the fatal act, the assistants fled from the crime site while leaving the victim in critical condition. It is said that the suspect fled in a Silver B-14, which was registered as PBO 2801.

It is mentioned that the murder incident of the businessman in Couva was noticed by the local people of the neighbourhood. The resident nearby in the locality heard the shooting sounds after which they came out to take note of the situation. After the people of the neighbourhood came out, they noticed the victim lying wounded at his place, bleeding from his wounds of gunshot injuries.

Straight after, the injured victim was helped and taken to the private hospital of Freeport under medical observation for treatment. In the medical centre, the victim of the fatal shooting was examined by the doctor on duty. However, the businessman was not able to survive his injuries and lost his life, he was officially pronounced dead in the hospital.

The information of the Couva murder case by the shooting of a businessman was passed to the police department. In response to the report of murder, police officers on duty took charge and initiated the investigation which seizing the house of the victim. Afterwards, a manhunt was launched to grab the suspects involved in the crime.

It is reported that the team of investigating officers found the vehicle involved in the crime which was used by the suspect. It was discovered along Camden Road near the heliport in the burnt condition. The officers from the Central Division Police and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are involved and conducting investigations into the case.

The last murder case recorded in Couva was on Wednesday, 3 April, at 27a, Anand Yankaran Extension Street at the HDC exchange housing development. In that case, a 25-year-old man named Tyrone Foster died while his 52-year-old uncle named Lester Foster suffered injuries in an arson attack at their home.