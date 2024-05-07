Three victims lost valuables during robbery in Rio Claro

Trinidad and Tobago: Four assailants invaded a house for robbery and looted three individuals in Rio Claro at gunpoint. The three victims lost their valuable items and cash in the act after getting out of sleep on the morning of Sunday, 05 May, around 05:10 am.

As per the reports, the robbery was attempted by the four suspects on the day while the three victims were sleeping at their Rio Claro home. Rio Claro is a town of Trinidad located in the southeastern part of the island. The suspects went inside the private property of the victims without any permission to commit the crime.

At nearly 05:10 am, while the three victims were sleeping they were awakened by the suspects who were already inside the house. The bandits were armed the lethal weapons on point which they threatened the victims and announced the robbery. The victims were forcefully tried with their feet and hands at their backs by the suspects to continue with their intentions of looting the place.

Subsequently, the bandits looted the entire house and collected all the valuable items that they found for their use. In the reports, it is mentioned that the suspect collected all the valuables from the place including gold jewellery, cellphones of the victims, and an amount of cash of around twenty-three dollars in cash kept with the victims. While fleeing from the site, the suspect also took the car of the owners to escape.

The three victims of the robbery in Rio Claro are identified to the public who are disclosed to be drivers of maxi-taxi. The victims are documented as a 46-year-old named Tarachand Balgobin, a 56-year-old named Sonia Ragoonanan, and a 27-year-old Ravina Balgobin.

The victims somehow managed to escape themselves from the bondage and immediately raised a call for help from the law enforcement department. In response to the report of a robbery case in the house of Rio Claro, a party of police officers including Sergeant Maharaj, WPC Farrier, Cpl Neaves, PC Mahabir, and PC Rampersad took charge.

The responding police officers arrived at the place of the incident and recorded the statements of the victim related to the robbery case. Afterwards, the house was seized for the investigation in which the officers were able to collect any traces left behind by the suspect. The operation was launched to find the suspects involved in the crime.

Reportedly, the police officers were able to trace the motor vehicle which was stolen by the suspect on the day of the robbery. The motor vehicle was found with the help of a GPS tracker which was installed in the vehicle. The discovery of the motor car was made in the locality of Barataria, a neighbourhood of Trinidad in the northwestern part of the island.

As the investigation is active by the police department, the description of the culprits of the robbery in Rio Claro is disclosed to the public. As per the description, the culprits were wearing dark clothes on the day of the crime.

It is mentioned that among four suspects, two were of African origin while one was of Indian origin. The details about the fourth suspect are not known for now. The inquiries are ongoing by the team of police officers under the leadership of PC Rampersad.