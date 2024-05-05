Port of Spain: Victim of shooting disclosed to be a murder culprit

Trinidad and Tobago: A 39-year-old man who was found dead after a fatal shooting incident in Port of Spain, is disclosed to be a known offender in a murder case. The man who was attacked by unknown assailants on Thursday, 02 May, was a culprit involved in a murder case of 2009.

The deceased man involved as the victim in the Port of Spain murder case was identified through the police records. In records, the dead man was documented with the name of Jerome Findley, who was usually called as Pumpkin Man among the known people. The man was a resident of a locality along Upper Wharton Street in the Laventille suburb of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the police records, the deceased man was found as a culprit in a murder case that dated back to 2009 on 19 February in Port of Spain. It is said that the man killed an individual by stabbing after they got involved in an argument which got heated up within moments.

It is mentioned that on the day of the crime, the suspect of the case, Jerome Findley, was with the victim who both got involved in a heated confrontation after a disagreement. The confrontation led to the Port of Spain murder case after Findley got armed with a lethal weapon and charged over the victim for his life.

The stabbing victim who lost his life on the day of the fatal attack was identified with the name Michael Dyer, who was commonly known as Devil among his mates. The police department got involved in the case of the stabbing and started an investigation against the culprit. The case took a long time to solve which finally led to the arrest of Jerome Findley on the basis of evidence.

In 2018, the accused in the case was presented to the Port of Spain High Court for the hearing procedure in the murder case. The case was presented in front of Justice Althea Alexis Windsor, who gave his decision against the accused on the basis of evidence and ordered him to the imprisoned for eighteen years.

Reportedly, the man was released soon by the authorities after another order due to his behaviour in the prison. The culprit served his sentence for one year and five months in jail. Afterwards, the judge turned the previous decision and reduced his sentence after taking note of his clean record and other factors. The judge also considered his guilty plea while making his decision. Subsequently, in addition to the testimonial of the people of the Laventille community and his relatives, the culprit was released.

In the records, his family and friends mentioned him as a person who had good times with others and made everyone laugh. He was also mentioned as a hardworking man who worked to earn more money and was also an outspoken guy. In his family, he was mentioned as a good family man who was more attached to his nieces and nephews. His family refused his participation in any kind of gang or gang-related activities.

However, Jerome Findley, in the recent murder case, was killed by a group of assailants who ambushed him after getting out of a motor vehicle on the day. During the fatal attack, the man was walking in a football field where he was shot fatally which took his life. The family of the deceased is asking for justice and the reason behind the life-taking attack on him. The police department is trying to trace the culprits of the murder.