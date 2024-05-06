20-year-old bailed in robbery case of Mayo against old woman

20-year-old man who was accused and booked in the case of robbery in the home of a female senior citizen in Mayo was granted bail.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old man who was accused and booked in the case of robbery in the home of a female senior citizen in Mayo was granted bail. The accused was given bail by the master of the high court after the virtual hearing for a hundred and fifty thousand dollars in surety.

The accused man is Identified as a farmer by his profession, whose name in the documents is disclosed to be Tafari Manickchand. Tafari Manickchand is a resident of the community in Mayo, a town of central Trinidad in the western part of the island. Meanwhile, the victim of the robbery is identified as a 71-year-old woman who lives along White Ridge Road in the Whiteland locality in the south of Mayo.

As per the reports, the crime of robbery in Mayo for which the man is accused was reported on Friday, 26 April. It is mentioned that the crime was conducted by four suspects together who made their way inside the house of the old woman on the day. The four men were marked as offenders since their first step as they invaded private property without any permission.

Reportedly, after the four suspects entered the house of an old woman, they confronted the victim while announcing the attempt of robbery. After that, the four suspects tied the old lady from her hands and feet to keep her from making any move to fail their act of crime.

Subsequently, the four suspects searched the entire house of the old woman to find the valuable items that they could loot. The suspects allegedly managed to collect all the valuable items from the house and straight after fled from the site of the criminal act.

However, the victim old lady somehow managed to call the police department to ask for help after she released herself from bondage. The police officers responded after knowing about the act of robbery in the house of Mayo and made their way to the mentioned address. After the arrival, the responding team of officers confirmed the report of a crime and recorded the statement of the old victim.

Eventually, an operation was launched by the police department to trace the suspects involved in the crime against a female senior citizen under the guidance of PC Mohammed. The investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, Tafari Manickchand, after which he was charged with the offence of robbery as per the protocols on the basis of evidence.

The report was compiled and moved forward for the jurisdiction process in the case where the accused was submitted under the same charges laid on him. On the scheduled date, the accused appeared in the virtual hearing for the high court where he was represented by attorney Kiran Panday.

The case was presented in front of the master of the High Court, De Silva, who heard the arguments of both sides and made his decision on the basis of available evidence. The accused was granted bail against the surety of one hundred and fifty thousand dollars with some conditions.

The master of the High Court ordered the accused to stay away from the victim woman and her home and also he must not try to contact her through any medium. The accused also needed to report to the Gasparillo Police Station two times a week. The next date for the hearing in the Mayo robbery case is scheduled to be on Tuesday, 4 June.