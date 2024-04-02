Team Saint Lucia strikes 1 gold, 1 bronze at 2024 CARIFTA Games

Team Saint Lucia finished its innings in the 2024 CARIFTA Games with two medals including one gold and one bronze on the final day.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Team Saint Lucia finished its innings in the 2024 CARIFTA Games with two medals including one gold and one bronze on the final day. Athletes such as Naya Jules and Alex Johnson secured the first and third positions respectively and opened the medal tally of the country.

Naya Jules participated in the Pole Vault and won the first-ever gold for Saint Lucia with a throw of 2.90m which is the new record of the CARIFTA Games. She has now become the Pole Vault Champion and made the country stand highest on the podium.

The 18-year-old athlete has retained her position in the 51st edition of the games as she was the champion of the Pole Vault Female Open in the 50th CARIFTA Games which was held in 2023. She had also won a bronze medal in the Under 17 Girls Javelin in the same meet last year.

The second medal for Saint Lucia in the game has come from Alex Johnson who captured the bronze in Pole Vault Championships and added another score to the medal tally. She is the daughter of former national record holder and sportsman of the year, Dominic Johnson.

The medals are Saint Lucia’s first for the Track and Field constituent of the 2024 CARIFTA Games and provided a good pace to the tea. Saint Lucia has been represented by nine girls at the games which were held at Kirani James Stadium from March 30 to April 1, 2024.

Notably, the Saint Lucia team won eight medals in last year’s CARIFTA Games, including double silver wins in the girls’ U17 100m and 200m. The team had collected one gold, five silver and two bronze medals in total in 50th edition of the games.

Athletes lineup included:

Naya Jules who participated in Paul Vault Open Girls and Javelin U20 Champions. The second athlete in the lineup was Hannah Charles who participated in Under 20 400m and 4x400m mixed relay open. Alexandra Johnson was the third athlete and medal winner who participated in Pole Vault Open, High Jump U20, and 4x400m mixed relay open.

Syesha Rogers was the fourth one who played for the Under 17 Long Jump in the CARIFTA Games 2024. Casyah Paul participated in the three events including Under 17 400m, Under 17 4x400m, and 4x 400 mixed relay open.

Tesley Lesporis participated in two events including Under 17 400m and Under 17 4 x 400m. The seventh athlete of the tournament was Jady Emmanuel who played in three events such as Under 17 100m, Under 17 200m, and Under 17 4x 400m.

Maiya Landers was the eighth girl for the CARIFTA Games who participated in 800m Under 17 and Under 17 4x 400m. Isabella Emilienne participated in Under 17 4x 400m.