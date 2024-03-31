Team Saint Lucia strikes two gold at CARIFTA Aquatics Champs

Team Saint Lucia bagged two gold medals in the XXXVII CARIFTA Aquatics Championships following the two days of the tournament in the Bahamas

Castries, Saint Lucia: Team Saint Lucia bagged two gold medals in the XXXVII CARIFTA Aquatics Championships following the two days of the tournament in the Bahamas. The first-ever gold has come from Fayth Jeffrey, while the second one was added by Antonie Destang.

Fayth Jeffrey secured the first position in the Girls 13 – 14 years category of the 200 Metres Breast Stroke on the first day of the tournament. She became the first-ever swimming athlete to win the Gold Medal for Saint Lucia in the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships. Her time was registered at 2: 58: 42.

Another Gold was added into the pocket of Antonie Destang who competed in the Boy’s 15-17 years category of 100m Butterfly. He played well while finishing the semi-final round at the 6th place and the final round at the first position.

With this win, Saint Lucia copped two gold medals in the championships, paving the scoring path for the team in the medal tally.

In the medal tally of Saint Lucia, Mikaili Charlemagne also contributed to the bronze medal in the Girl’s 100m Butterfly on the second day of the tournament. She put the team on the podium with the third position and raised the scores of the team.

CARIFTA Aquatics Championship has kicked off in Betty Kelly- Kenning Aquatic Centre in the Bahamas on March 28, 2024, and will through April 7, 2024.

Notably, Saint Lucia has been represented by a 10-member team at the championship, including the players for the different categories. A total of 26 member federations have been organizing the tournament in three aquatic disciplines including- Swimming, Open Water, and Water Polo.

The team of Saint Lucia included Noah Dorville and Jayden Xu in the boys’ 13-14 category, while Antonoie Destang, Tristan Dorville, Karic Chales, and Ethan Hazell in the boys’ 15-17 category participated.

In the girls category, Fayth Jeffrey in the 13-14, Faythe Luburn in the 15-17, Naekeisha Louis, and Mikaili Charlemagne in the 18+ category have participated in the Aquatics Championship 2024.

Notably, the Bahamas secured victory in the championship last year. Saint Lucia will host the CARIFTA in April 2026 after the construction of the National Aquatic Centre.