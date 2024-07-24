28-year-old man hospitalised after shooting in Scarborough.

Trinidad and Tobago: The island of Tobago is undergoing one more violent criminal act in which a man became a victim of a shooting attack in the locality of Scarborough. The incident against the 28-year-old man was recorded while he was on his way home during the night time on Monday, 22 July, around 11:45 pm. The man is currently admitted to the hospital and in critical condition.

The targeted victim of the shooting attack in Scarborough town is identified by lawmen and mentioned in the reports. The man in his late twenties is quoted as Michel Holder, which is his name in documents. Michel Holder is originally a resident of a neighbourhood in San Fernando, Trinidad. However, the victim is currently living in the village of Black Rock in Tobago.

As per the information that is disclosed about the shooting case in Scarborough by the police department, the injured victim was out in the locality when the attack took place against him. The man, whose house is located at Courland Bush Trace in Black Rock, was heading towards his house. It is said that the victim was on his foot, walking along the route, when the suspect approached him.

It is mentioned in the reports that the victim was attacked by only one assailant, who was armed with a gun. The gunmen aggressively approached the victim and picked his gun in his direction, after which the trigger was pulled. The suspect fired multiple shots over the body of the victim without leaving him with any chance to escape the attack. Immediately after the shooting attack, the suspect left the victim wounded and fled from the site of the offence.

Subsequently, the injured victim was spotted at the crime site, and information about the act was passed to the law protection unit of the region. After getting the information of the open shooting against a man in a locality of Scarborough, the on-duty officers visited the mentioned palace for the confirmation of the report.

After the responding police personnel arrived at the place, they found proof of criminal act at the place while the victim was lying injured on the ground. The case was registered, and the injured victim of the shooting was taken to the Scarborough Hospital for treatment.

In the hospital, the man was found wounded by multiple gunshots, after which he was admitted and taken under the process of treatment. The doctors reported the victim, Michel Holder, in critical condition. Meanwhile, the shooting scene in Scarborough was protected by the police to investigate the crime and find clues to trace the suspect.