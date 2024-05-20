SVG Air launches additional flights to Canouan for “One Fest Canouan 2024”

St Vincent and the Grenadines: SVG Air launched the additional service of flights from St Vincent to Canouan Island for the upcoming “One Fest Canouan 2024”. The flights will be available from May 31, 2024 to June 3, 2024, aiming to provide easy access to travellers from around the globe.

The schedule and cost of the flights have been unveiled and the airline invited the patrons to enjoy good music, food, and the performances of local artistes of the island. In addition to that, One Fest Canouan will also provide patrons with a chance to enjoy beautiful beaches with other local offerings such as painting, market and other fun games with kids.

As per the schedule, the first flight will fly on the route from St Vincent (SVG) to Canouan (CIW) on May 31, 2024, at 6: 00 pm. The flight will return from CIW to SVD with a departure time of 6:20 pm on the same day.

The second non-stop flight will operate from Canouan island to St Vincent at 8: 20 am on June 3, 2024. In addition to that, the flight will again fly on the same route on June 3, 2024 at 5: 30 pm. The patrons are invited to book their flights in order to get direct access to the festival.

As per SVG Air, the patrons can book their flights through their official site, and the prices have also been unveiled. The fare of the one-way flight between St Vincent and the Canouan will be $155.00, and the fare of the round-trip of the flight will be $300.00.

Notably, the three-day festival will celebrate the local culture and other tourism offerings of the island with music, dance, and family-oriented activities. The event will be held at Soho House, Canouan.



The lineup of the festival will include DJ Chadd, DJ Multivator, and DJ Jamin Walters. The airline will boost the connectivity and enhance the tourism experience of the travellers from across the globe. The activities will include salsa dancing classes, and other performances from local and regional musicians.