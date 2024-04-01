Spanish Town taxi drive loses $60,000 in robbery

Police is on manhunt for two culprits involved in a robbery against a taxi driver in Spanish Town on the night of Saturday, 30 March.

Jamaica: The police department of Jamaica is on a manhunt for the two culprits involved in a robbery against a taxi driver in Spanish Town on the night of Saturday, 30 March, around 10:50 pm. The taxi driver was thrown out of the vehicle during the criminal act after looting valuables with sixty thousand dollars by the suspects.

As per the police reports, the incident of the robbery took place on the day against the taxi driver while the victim was driving his motor vehicle along Morrison Street in Spanish Town, a city in the south eastern part of Jamaica, looking for hiring.

While driving on the street at nearly 10:50 pm, the victim’s taxi driver spotted two men on the way who were signalling him to stop. The taxi driver stopped and took the passengers in the vehicle, after which they moved towards the mentioned destination.

As per the statement of the police department, as the taxi driver started driving, just after a moment one of the passengers pulled a gun and placed it toward the taxi driver. The other man placed a bag on the head of the taxi driver and announced the robbery while threatening him for his life.

It is mentioned that the taxi driver, out of any choice, surrendered to the culprits after which the two men looted all the valuables carried by the victim at the moment with all the case and his vehicle. The victim lost around sixty thousand dollars in the Spanish Town robbery as per the sources.

It is mentioned that the suspects took possession of the taxi after the successful criminal act of robbery and threw the taxi driver out of the motor vehicle into a canal on the way along a section of Saint John’s Road.

The case of the Spanish Town robbery was reported to the police department by the victim’s taxi driver whose statement was recorded. The detectives from the Saint Catherine North Police Division of Jamaica took the charge in their hands and launched an investigation to grab the culprits.

As the law enforcement department is active in the case, the investigation led the police detectives to the discovery of the taxi which the culprit took away with them. The taxi was found abandoned near the locality of GC Foster College. The investigation is still ongoing as the suspects of the robbery are still out in the public.