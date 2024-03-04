Man injured in Spanish Town shooting encounter

Jamaica: A man got injured by a gunshot during a shooting encounter between police officers and unknown assailants in a local bar of Spanish Town in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, on Saturday, 2 March, around 2:35 am.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting encounter between police and assailants in Spanish Town took place on the day while the police officers conducted an anti-crime operation at a local bar. The operation was conducted by the officers on the basis of collected information on unlawful activities going on at the place.

It is mentioned by the police department that when the team of officers went to the bar to conduct the search exercise at nearly 2:35 am, they were attacked with the firing of bullets by the unknown assailant who was present at the bar at the time.

In return for the attack, the police officers also got armed with their service firearms and took action in retaliation, which led to the shooting encounter in Spanish Town. It is said that the action of the police officers was taken as per the law of the use of firearms.

After the encounter, when the shooting came to an end, the police officers immediately took the area under control. They started with the search exercise for what they came and also conducted early investigation.

The police officers recovered the firearm used in the shooting which was immediately seized by the officers. After a further search of the area, the police officers recovered a Sarsilmaz pistol of 9mm at the intersection of Valdez Road and Saint Johns Road.

The police found a man on the scene who got injured after getting shot in his leg in the encounter. The injured man was instantly taken to the hospital under medical observation for treatment. Currently, the man is admitted to the hospital under the police guard.

The people of Jamaica and the residents of the settlements around Spanish Town are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the shooting encounter in which a man got shot.

People are saying, “I don’t understand. Make me understand how does shooting and killing each other positively benefits any community. Police need to take action against the criminal but our goal must be the end of crime by influencing youth against the crime. Or we will just keep on fighting like this forever. Police are doing what they can. What we can do that is important.”