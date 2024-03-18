Culprits of Spanish Town murder are under police radar

Police launched manhunt for culprits in a murder case of a 54-year-old man who was allegedly shot in an attempt of robbery in Spanish Town.

Jamaica: The police department has launched a manhunt for the culprits in a murder case of a 54-year-old man who was allegedly shot in an attempt of robbery in a section of Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, the capital of Saint Catherine parish, on Friday, 15 March, at nearly 12:40 pm.

As per the police reports, the deceased victim of murder and robbery in Spanish Town was a salesman by profession who belonged to the Byles district of Kitson Town in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica. The name of the victim is disclosed to be Clive Anthony Roye.

Sources says, that the incident of the murder during the robbery attempt on the victim took place on the day around 12:40 pm when he was on duty. It is said that Clive Anthony Roye was on the location to deliver juices with some other things in the Backlands community.

Reportedly, while the victim salesman was at the mentioned address, that was the moment when the unknown assailants approached and ambushed him. Eventually, the victim was shot multiple times in the upper body, which became the reason for his death.

The unknown assailants allegedly took a sum of cash carried by the victim at the time and left the place. The suspects took the body of the victim with them in their motor vehicle and said to be left abandoned in another locality in Spanish Town, where it was spotted and reported.

The Spanish Town murder case is now under the control of investigators from the Saint Catherine North police division. They were informed about the dead body of the victim at the location, after which the police officers took charge and went to the scene.

A team of police officers are currently working on the murder case to collect the evidence that could lead to the culprits involved in the crime, law enforcement agencies actively tracing the suspects for arrest.