Silver Airways unveils new fares for inaugural flights from West Palm Beach

Caribbean: Silver Airways unveiled new fares for the inaugural flights, which will operate from Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach. Passengers are asked to book their flights at new prices as a one-way journey will become seamless with the airline.

Silver Airways will provide non-stop direct flights from West Palm Beach to Tampa, Nassau, and Marsh Harbour, inviting travellers to travel from across the globe. The airline added, ”We have you covered with fantastic fares from Palm Beach International Airport.”

The first inaugural flight of Silver Airways will fly from West Palm Beach to Tampa at the starting price of $50 for one-way. The second flight will be operated on the route from West Palm Beach to Nassau which will start its fare from $94 for one-way.

The last inaugural flight of Silver Airways will provide service on the route from West Palm Beach to Marsh Harbour, which will start from $94 for one-way.

Notably, the prices of these inaugural flights have changed from the previous ones as they were higher than the current fares. In March 2024, the passengers paid $59 to visit from West Palm Beach to Tampa one way, while the route from West Palm Beach to Nassau cost around $115 one way.

In addition to that, Silver Airways launched the service of flights between West Palm Beach and Marsh Harbour again on March 11, 2024. With the direct flights, the airline aimed at providing travel convenience and seamless connection between the two destinations.

The flight operates for three days in a week, and the introductory fare of the service started from $143 for one-way. On the other hand, new prices have also experienced a decline as now it will cost $94 for one-way.

Silver Airways provides service on the route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, connecting two destinations and its passengers. Earlier, the airline used to offer 51 weekly flights to Mash Harbourn which somehow got terminated.

Notably, Silver Airways also operates flights from Tampa to West Palm Beach, which are non-stop and daily. Nassau and West Palm Beach are also among several routes of daily flights of Silver Airways.