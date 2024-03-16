Five airlines including American Airlines, Silver Airways touch down in St Kitts simultaneously

St Kitts and Nevis: Silver Airways ATR 42-600, American Airlines 737-800, Air Canada Rouge A319, interCaribbean Airways CRJ-702 and Amerijet International 767-300F landed on the ramp at St Kitts and Nevis simultaneously on Friday afternoon.

The Robert L Bradshaw International Airport has bustled with tourism activities as St Kitts and Nevis welcomed thousands of passengers in one day. The airways provided non-stop direct service to the country from different destinations which included New York, Toronto, Barbados, and Miami.

Firstly, the regional aircraft interCaribbean Airways provided service to St Kitts and Nevis with its CRJ-702 regional jet which arrived at RLB International Airport from Barbados. The jet has the capacity to carry hundreds of passengers and also doubles the seating capacity in the country.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the service of the interCaribbean Airways in March 2023 which connected the entire Caribbean region with the operation of the flights to and from Barbados and Puerto Rico.

Secondly, Amerijet International 767-300F also landed at RLB International Airport and held short at Taxiway Alpha of the ramp. The flight also arrived from Barbados and coincided with interCaribbean Airways while touching down at the Federation.

Amerijet International provided a flight to SXM airport and took a stop at St Kitts and Nevis and other Caribbean countries. It has been operating its service to Caribbean destinations since 2013.

The third aircraft of the day was American Airlines 737-800 which arrived from Miami at RLB International Airport. The airline provided non-stop direct service to St Kitts and Nevis from Miami as the airline added a double flight in December 2022.

Earlier, American Airlines provided service to the island from Miami on Wednesday and Sunday which was increased in 2022.

American Airlines provided two flights each day from Miami to RLB International Airport, aiming to enhance the connection across the Caribbean region.

The fourth airline of the day was Silver Airways ATR 42-600 which arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico to St Kitts. Silver Airways provided non-stop service to St Kitts with their aircraft ATR42-600 since 2022 with its lovely looking liverly.

The fifth airline for the RLB International Airport was Air Canada Rouge A319 which has arrived from Toronto to St Kitts. The service of the direct non-stop Air Canada flight was returned to St Kitts and Nevis in December 2021.

The airline provided the service twice a week and also upgraded the majority of those flights from a 136-seat Airbus A-319 to a 200-seat Airbus A-321 aircraft.

The glimpses of the landing of these airways and then clips of their standing at the ramp alongside each other garnered the attention of the netizens. Many lauded the scenic beauty and said that the blend of these airlines with the landscape of St Kitts and Nevis provided a magnificent view of heaven.

Tourism in St Kitts has been growing at a record rate due to its tourism offerings and the warmth of the people of the country, enhancing the economic rate.

The aircraft of St Kitts and Nevis has been continually nurturing relationships with several major airlines from across the globe. Ministry of Tourism under the guidance of Marsha Henderson secured great potential and built out a reputation among the international partners.

Now, the country has been progressing on the path of a sustainable island state agenda, and the tourism sector with such huge service has been growing alongside.