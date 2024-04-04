50% discount announced on flights of Silver Airways amid Spring

A 50% discount has been announced on all the flights of Silver Airways in the wake of the ongoing spring season

Caribbean: A 50% discount has been announced on all the flights of Silver Airways in the wake of the ongoing spring season. Under the offer, the passengers will be given the promo code “QUICKGETAWAY” to avail of the discount which will expire on April 14, 2024.

The passengers can book their flights on April 4, 2024, and these flights will operate from April 16 to May 22, 2024. Silver Airways invited the people and said,” Whether you’re dreaming of a beach escape or a city adventure, it’s time to make those dreams a reality. Hurry, your next escape awaits.”

Silver Airways is a regional airline of the United States that offers non-stop direct services to several destinations with different operations of the flights. The airline always looked for opportunities to expand its footprints in different regions such as Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean through year-round, weekly, and monthly service.

In order to surge its operations in different regions, the airline has been making efforts to attract business from several markets. The discount is one of their efforts to increase the presence of the airline among tourists from across the globe, aiming to enhance its approach towards the destinations.

Recently, Silver Airways also announced the “Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, FL”, aiming to promote the horizons of the airline. The scheme will kick off on April 9 and will run through April 14, 2024.

Airways added, ”Join us from 4/9-4/14 and make sure to visit our booth to dive into the world of Silver, discover career opportunities, and enjoy our swag giveaways. Don’t miss out!.”

Earlier, the airline also launched its two turboprops for the enhancement of the business for the locals in several countries with the arrival of the passengers. Several countries also invited the airline for providing them with non-stop direct services.

The spring travel agenda is one of their focus for expanding their airline in several regions.