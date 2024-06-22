Sangre Grande man escaped shooting attack with injury

Trinidad and Tobago: Another case of targeted shooting attack was observed in the locality of Sangre Grande, where a 37-year-old man became a victim. The victim was left injured by the unknown assailant while he was in the yard of his friend’s house on the night of Wednesday, 19 June, around 10:15 pm.

The victim who was injured in the targeted shooting attack is identified as a local resident of Sangre Grande, Trinidad. The name of the man is disclosed as Kevin Daniel in the official documents, who belongs to Jacob Coat in Pine Settlement. The victim is known as Tatt, commonly in the neighbourhood.

As per the details on the shooting attack in Sangre Grande, the victim was out to meet his friend at the time of the incident. The friend of the victim is also a resident of Pine Settlement. It is said that the victim was in the yard of the house of his friend when he was approached by the assailant.

At nearly 10:15 pm, the incident was observed in the locality as the residents around the site heard a loud noise of several explosions of firing. It is mentioned that the victim was attacked unexpectedly by an armed assailant. Kevin Daniel, after observing the aggressive approach of the armed assailant, tried to escape but partially failed in the process.

Reportedly, the victim attempted to find refuge but got shot by the suspect. The man found himself wounded on his left leg. Anyhow, the wounded man pushed himself to save his life and managed to escape the bullet fire. Immediately, the suspect left the site after his failed attempt to kill the victim.

Straight after getting injured in the shooting, the victim made his way to his motor car and helped himself to reach the Sangre Grande Hospital. At the hospital, the wounded man was assisted by the medical staff and taken for the treatment of his gunshot wound.

As the man got injury in a criminal act, the case was informed to the law enforcement authority in detail. The police unit responsible in the region took charge after which a party of assigned officers arrived at the hospital. I the hospital, the police officers collected all the details and interviewed the injured victim, Kevin Daniel.

Subsequently, the investigating police officers arrived at the mentioned location of the shooting attack by the suspect in Sangre Grande. The crime scene was seized and the investigation was ordered by the senior officer. The investigation helped the officers on duty to collect multiple spent bullet casings as clues. The officers are also conducting inquiries and are in search of the culprit.