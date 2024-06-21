National team footballer held with five in Port of Spain for DUI

Trinidad and Tobago: A footballer from the national team of Trinidad and Tobago was arrested by the police department during an exercise in Port of Spain. The footballer was arrested with five other individuals, including one woman, for the offence of (DUI) driving under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday, 19 June.

As per the reports on the arrest of a national footballer with others executed during the operation, it was set up by a unit of officers from the Port of Spain Division of Trinidad. The driving under the influence exercise was initiated on the day from 07:30 am, which ended at 11:00 am after the arrest of six offenders in total.

It is mentioned that during the hours of exercise, the road was blocked by the responding team of police officers to test the drivers. The block was set up to perform breathalyser tests at the Queen’s Park Savannah after the Stink and Dutty Fete. At the place, several car drivers were tested by the officers who were driving along the route, among whom six were captured breaking the law.

The people who were visiting the place in Port of Spain while driving motor vehicles were tested by the officers, among whom the national footballer was also one. The identities of the five male offenders and one female offender are not disclosed in the public domain for now. The offenders were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, which was above the legal limit set as per law.

It is said that among the offenders, one male was tested under the heavy influence of alcohol. In the test, it was found that the individual was at the level of eighty-three milligrams per hundred milligrams of blood-alcohol ratio. The recommended legal limit as per law is thirty-five milligrams of alcohol per hundred milligrams, which is allowed for driving.

Subsequently, all the offenders of driving under the influence were held and guided to the police station. The proceedings were initiated against the suspects and laid with related charges for offences committed by them. It is said that the accused footballer of the national team was granted bail straight from the police station in Port of Spain.