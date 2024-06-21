Cap De Ville man left injured in chopping attack by two

Trinidad and Tobago: A chopping attack was reported in the Cap De Ville locality in Point Fortin against a 27-year-old man. The attack was executed against the victim by two assailants in front of a supermarket on the evening of Wednesday, 19 June, around 07:30 pm.

Kyle Manohar is the name of the injured victim in the document that is disclosed in the reports. The victim of the chopping attack, Manohar, is a sales clerk in his field of occupation who is a local resident of Cap De Ville, Point Fortin. Point Fortin is a southwest town located on the island of Trinidad.

As per the information provided by authorities on the chopping case, the victim was present outside Thrive Supermarket in the evening. It is said that his girlfriend was in his company when the two assailants unexpectedly arrived at the place and attacked the victim.

At nearly 07:30 pm, the victim and his girlfriend were sitting in the motor vehicle along the main road. At the moment, when they were about to leave the place, a van arrived behind their motor car and blocked their path. The victim was reversing his motor car, which was obstructed by the vehicle of the two suspects.

It is mentioned that before the victim was able to understand the depth of the situation, he was aggressively approached by the suspects. The two men who were occupying the van appeared from the vehicle and came near the front door of the victim’s car. Straight after, they opened the door of the driver’s seat where the victim was sitting and forced him out of the motor vehicle.

Subsequently, the lethal assault was launched on Kyle Manohar by two suspects. It is mentioned that one of the two culprits was handling a cutlass and started chopping the victim over his body in the locality of Cap De Ville. It is said that the victim made an attempt to escape after observing the attack to save himself.

Reportedly, the victim somehow managed to run away from the suspects, but his effort was ruined as he fell at some distance. The suspect followed the victim and caught him, after which they continued to chop him multiple times before they fled from the site of the crime.

After the suspects left the victim wounded and bleeding at the site of Cap De Ville, the information about the chopping act was received by the police unit responsible in the region. The injured victim was immediately assisted to the Point Fortin Hospital to treat his wound and to save his life. The man was found wounded on multiple body parts, including his upper back, left forearm, and head.

The site of the chopping attack of Cap De Ville was visited by a party of lawmen from the police department. The crime scene was ordered to be blocked for the common citizens to start an investigation. The police officers are collecting clues to find the two suspects of the crime. The operation is proceeding under the guidance of PC John and PC Balley.