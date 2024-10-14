Dominica: Thea Lafond honoured as Grand Marshall at University of Maryland 2024 homecoming

14th of October 2024

Dominica: Thea Lafond receives an honour as she attends the University of Maryland’s homecoming event as a Grand Marshall. The event this year is being celebrated from 13th October to 19th October showcasing school spirit across Maryland. 

The Olympic champion shared glimpses of the event and shared her pride over her social media, as she wrote, “Proud to be Grand Marshall for this year’s homecoming.” 

Thea Lafond was seen getting emotional at the event when a clip of her winning moment from the Paris Olympics was played in her honour. 

The event turned out to be a momentous occasion for the athlete as she kickstarted her career from the same university and getting on the same grounds as a Grand Marshall was a moment of pride which can’t be described in words. 

Thea Lafond who was born in Dominica, moved to Maryland, USA at the age of 7, where she pursued her schooling. Lafond’s potential in sports grew as she started performing at the University of Maryland, where she emerged out as a multi event athlete who competed in heptathlons and indoor pentathlons. 

These achievements acted as crucial training for the athlete which paved a path for her success at the Olympics. This year, Thea Lafond brought a gold medal for Dominica from the Paris Olympics, which is the very first gold for the island leading her as a legendary athlete.  

This year apart from Thea Lafond, Alyssa Thomas a basketball player from USA also represented as another Grand Marshall at University of Maryland’s homecoming. Thomas notably brought Team USA at the top of the Podium for the eighth straight time to which she received this honour.

The celebration which are currently taking place in Terpsville are planned to honour the school spirit across the community through the display of several events. The annual event kicked off yesterday and is all set for a trailblazing display of culture and enthusiasm among students. 

The event ahead will feature several activities including a homecoming art hub, spirit stations, Teddy’s pup parade, juke joint, food truck festival, and many more. The event’s highlight for this year remains an address by the assistant professor in the school of Public Health, Tiara Fennel, who will share information regarding how to create meaningful change in mental health. 

Latest

Amara Campbell

