Port Zante records visitor growth, MSC Virtuosa docks for first time

The inaugural call of the vessel at Port Zante was celebrated with steelpan music, dancing, other cultural performances and exchange of plaques between the officials of St Kitts Tourism Authority and the captain of MSC Virtuosa.

St Kitts and Nevis: MSC Virtuosa docked at Port Zante for the first time on Wednesday a day after the arrival of six cruise ships in St Kitts and Nevis. While bringing over six thousand passengers, the vessel received a warm welcome reception from the citizens.

In addition to that, Grandeur of the Seas also arrived at Port Zante on the same day and brought 2,440 passengers. With two ships present on port, a total of 9,000 passengers have arrived in one day.

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson expressed delight and noted that the arrival of the vessel will foster the cruise sector of St Kitts and Nevis. She noted that the ship is known for its eco-conscious approach which also aligns with the government’s agenda of becoming the world’s first sustainable island state.

MSC Virtuosa and Grandeur of the Seas

The cruise ship boasts advanced technology that helps in reducing the emission of carbon and promoting the footprints of conserving the environment. The ship is designed to operate on shore power during its docking at port and offers a capacity to accommodate 6,334 guests and 1,704 crew members.

The ship is considered a chance to promote the local tourism stakeholders as the influx of visitors has arrived on its inaugural call to St Kitts and Nevis. It has promoted and increased the businesses of small and local vendors including tour guides, taxi operators, local artisans and other small business owners.

The guests onboard these two ships visited several iconic and hotspot destinations of St Kitts and Nevis and explored numerous unique attractions such as UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St Kitts Scenic Railway and other cultural offerings.

Minister Henderson added that every cruise call has been providing business directly and indirectly to local craftsmen and stakeholders.

Six Cruise Ships in St Kitts

Earlier on Tuesday, St Kitts welcomed six cruise ships with over 13,000 passengers in one day, boosting small businesses. Several vessels such as Celebrity Apex, Viking Sea, Icon of the Seas, Crystal Ascent, AIDA Perla, Seabourn Ovation and Star Pride have arrived in Port Zante.