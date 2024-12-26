PM Terrance Drew reflects on 2024 achievements on Christmas Day Address

He remarked Christmas as the time when love, faith and hope come alive and reminds the values that bind everyone together in one nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew wished “Merry Christmas” to St Kitts and Nevis with a look back to the entire year of efforts lodged by the government.

He remarked Christmas as the time when love, faith and hope come alive and reminds the values that bind everyone together in one nation. Talking about the initiatives taken by the government in 2024, PM Drew said that they have worked to ease financial burdens on the people and ensure more in their pockets.

While extending greetings, PM Drew noted, “As the gentle sounds of Christmas carols fill the air, and festive lights brighten every corner of our beloved federation, it is a joy to extend warm greetings to you all. Christmas reminds us of the timeless story of hope, the birth of Christ who bought light into a world of darkness and taught us the power of love, compassion and forgiveness.”

Administration wraps up 2024 with notable achievements

Independence 40 Resets: In the first step, the government launched “Independence 40 Reset”, aiming to enhance the basic sectors of St Kitts and Nevis. Under these resets, the work has been started for the Workers’ Reset, Electricity Arrears Reset, Water Service Reset, Housing Reset, Land Reset and Building Materials Reset.

Under the building material reset, the import duty, and custom service have been removed for renovations and repairs up to EC$500,000. The VAT has also been reduced to 13%.

CBI Programme: As part of enhancing the integrity CBI Programme, the government paid two “CBI Dividends” in 2024.

Wages Increment and Pensions: For Civil Servants and Pensioners, 8% hike in the salaries has been announced by the government of St Kitts and Nevis on January 1, 2024. Local workers and employees have also received bonuses, aiming to celebrate their services.

The long-awaited GAE Pensions have been provided to the pensioners who have given significant services to different sectors of St Kitts and Nevis. In addition to that, the workers have also received a hike in the minimum wage by 39%, aiming to provide them with financial assistance and job security.

Financial support has also been provided to retirees with an increase in the payments of the pension by 37%. On the other hand, 16% hike has also been announced for minimum wage pensioners to appreciate their services in St Kitts and Nevis.

VAT Relief Holiday: The step was announced by the government of St Kitts and Nevis as the Christmas gift for the citizens. Under the step, the VAT was reduced from 17% to 13% for the first six months of 2025.

Initiatives for Children and elderly: The steps were taken in the form of ASPIRE where children were given a chance to achieve financial independence with their separate bank accounts. Children’s Medical Fund has also been launched to provide free treatment to the children outside St Kitts and Nevis.

The Elderly Enrichment Program was also launched to empower the elderly people and enhance their lifestyles.

PM Drew added, “These steps are reflections of what happens when we work together to uplift one another. This Christmas, the glow of progress is not measured by statistics or numbers, but by the smiles of children enjoying with their families, the relief of parents knowing they can provide for their smiles and joy of communities thriving together.”

PM Terrance Drew’s Christmas celebration

Prime Minister Dr Drew celebrated Christmas Eve with his wife Diani Jimesha Drew and son Jr Terrance Drew and extended wishes to the citizens. He visited JNF Hospital to deliver gifts to the patients and the staff and extended gratitude for their service in the healthcare sector.

PM Drew also began Christmas morning at the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Conaree and extended gratitude to the community for their continued prayers. He was also joined by his mother-in-law in the service.