Grenada’s Crystophe Calliste surpasses 2025 CARIFTA qualifying standard with 14.19m Jump

Grenada’s only gold medalist from the 2024 CARIFTA games, Crystophe Calliste, has secured his place in the 2025 CARIFTA games, as he has successfully surpassed the qualifying standards at Neville Glean Classic on 14th December 2024.

The player earned the qualifying standards, with his incredible performance in the Triple jump event, providing him with a bid to defend his title in the next season.

Crystophe Calliste surpassed the qualifying standard of 14.00m with his second jump, which was 14.05m and then finally took the third jump which landed him to a distance of 14.19m.

The athlete notably participated in the CARIFTA games in March and showcased an incredible performance and emerged as the lone Gold Medalist from the entire team which represented Grenada.

Crystophe Calliste won the gold medal in Boys Under 17 triple Jump event. He was widely appreciated for his win at the event among Grenadines who wished him more success and blessings.

The player dedicated himself to improvement and hard work which ultimately helped him conquer the eligibility requirements.

The 15-year-old athlete apart from Triple jump also participates in 200m race and long jump category. The athlete hailing from Grenville, Grenada is committed to his sport and aims to make Grenada recognizable at wider platforms in the future.

While the athlete became eligible for the CARIFTA games, he is being widely congratulated on social media.

A user named Najee Williams wrote, “Congratulations you were focused as you took jump by jump until the last jump. Great performance and a bright future is ahead, with discipline, hard work and keeping your dream always alive.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations to you and your accomplishments. Your hard work will pay off and you will definitely conquer the CARIFTA games in 2025 as well.”

The 2025 CARIFTA games will notably take place from 19th April to 21st April 2025 at Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The event will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.