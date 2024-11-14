Grenada to construct 200 houses for Beryl affected citizens

Following the significant partnership between the authorities, the CEO and Co-founder of Hapi Homes Mary O Brien along with the Co-founder Mohamed Ahmed visited Carriacou and Petite Martinique to witness the construction of already leading housing sites.

Grenada: 200 more houses have been secured by the government of Grenada to assist those affected by Hurricane Beryl in Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The housing development has partnered with Hapi Homes, which is a US-based company.

The houses under this development will be prefabricated. This means that they will not be constructed on site but rather manufactured off site, and then will be assembled at the construction site to be directly installed over the foundations.

Following the significant partnership between the authorities, the CEO and Co-founder of Hapi Homes Mary O Brien along with the Co-founder Mohamed Ahmed visited Carriacou and Petite Martinique to witness the construction of already leading housing sites.

While having a look at the ongoing development, Ahmed talked about the new houses and the partnership with the Government of Grenada describing that the company is ‘Happy’ to partner with the government.

He also emphasized the sustainability of the houses, focusing on the recent and frequent damage the island has experienced due to natural calamities. He further added that these houses are designed to withstand up to Category 4 hurricane winds.

CEO and Co-founder of Hapi Homes Mary O Brien along with the Co-founder Mohamed Ahmed during their visit to Carriacou and Petite Martinique The Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Local Affairs, Tevin Andrews hosted the owners of the prefab company and joined them in their visits to the construction sites.

Minister Tevin Andrews also shared glimpse of his visit with the owners of Hapi Homes on his official social media account, where he stated his views on the new construction.

“Your government is making significant progress in providing 200 prefab homes for the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique who lost their homes due to the hurricane,” noted Minister Tevin Andrews.

Minister Andrews also shed light on the deadline of the initiative, stating that 20 homes will be installed by 2025. The houses will notably be constructed on both the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Grenada to construct 200 houses The construction work for the foundation of the prefabricated houses will begin soon, as stated by the authorities. This construction will be performed by engineers from Hapi Homes and the first shipment of the houses will arrive by the beginning of next year.

This visit hence marked a crucial step in the collaboration between Grenada and Hapi Homes. It also acted as an opportunity for the authorities of Hapi Homes to choose locations for the construction of houses for the people affected by Hurricane Beryl. The company has pledged to curate perfectly tailored designs and resilient homes for Grenada.