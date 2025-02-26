Four cruise ships dock at Port Zante, bringing 13k passengers

The first cruise ship of the day included Marella Voyager which is considered an enhanced ship for cruise liners.

St Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships docked at Port Zante and welcomed over 13,000 visitors in one day on Tuesday (February 25, 2025). The ships enhanced the tourism sector as well as local businesses of St Kitts and Nevis, welcoming travellers from across the globe.

The first cruise ship of the day included Marella Voyager which is considered an enhanced ship for cruise liners. The vessel accommodated around 1,886 guests from across the globe who explored Port Zante and enhanced tourism activities in St Kitts and Nevis.

The second cruise vessel for the day was Celebrity Apex which hosted around 3,405 passengers on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. Visitors explored enhanced offerings of the country, providing exciting business to the local vendors and small shop owners.

The ships were also accompanied by the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas which is considered an iconic ship of the Royal Caribbean cruise line. The ship brought in up to 5,610 guests and enhanced the shores of Port Zante.

The fourth ship of the day was AIDAAbella which has been docked at Port Zante. The vessel carried over 2,050 passengers, providing enhanced business opportunities to the travellers from across the globe.

With these vessels, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed 12,951 passengers from across globe who explored Port Zante. The travellers brought numerous income opportunities for the small business owners and other vendors who depend upon the arrival of the passengers from across the globe.

Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson expressed delight in welcoming these four cruise ships and passengers from across the globe. She said that the country is positioned itself as an ideal destination for the travellers from across the globe, enhancing its tourism appeal and other exclusivity.

Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis expressed delight and lauded the tourism sector which has brought four cruises on Port Zante.