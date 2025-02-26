Four cruise ships dock at Port Zante, bringing 13k passengers

The first cruise ship of the day included Marella Voyager which is considered an enhanced ship for cruise liners.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-02-26 10:47:50

Cruise ships in St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships docked at Port Zante and welcomed over 13,000 visitors in one day on Tuesday (February 25, 2025). The ships enhanced the tourism sector as well as local businesses of St Kitts and Nevis, welcoming travellers from across the globe. 

The first cruise ship of the day included Marella Voyager which is considered an enhanced ship for cruise liners. The vessel accommodated around 1,886 guests from across the globe who explored Port Zante and enhanced tourism activities in St Kitts and Nevis. 

The second cruise vessel for the day was Celebrity Apex which hosted around 3,405 passengers on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. Visitors explored enhanced offerings of the country, providing exciting business to the local vendors and small shop owners. 

The ships were also accompanied by the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas which is considered an iconic ship of the Royal Caribbean cruise line. The ship brought in up to 5,610 guests and enhanced the shores of Port Zante. 

The fourth ship of the day was AIDAAbella which has been docked at Port Zante. The vessel carried over 2,050 passengers, providing enhanced business opportunities to the travellers from across the globe. 

With these vessels, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed 12,951 passengers from across globe who explored Port Zante. The travellers brought numerous income opportunities for the small business owners and other vendors who depend upon the arrival of the passengers from across the globe. 

Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson expressed delight in welcoming these four cruise ships and passengers from across the globe. She said that the country is positioned itself as an ideal destination for the travellers from across the globe, enhancing its tourism appeal and other exclusivity. 

Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis expressed delight and lauded the tourism sector which has brought four cruises on Port Zante. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Kirani James wins Silver in Men’s 400m at Rome Diamond League
News

Kirani James wins Silver in Men’s 400m at Rome Diamond League

2025-02-26 10:47:50

Dominica Bike Festival 2024
News

Safety guidelines unveiled for Dominica Bike Festival 2024 

2025-02-26 10:47:50

PM Terrance Drew emphasizes need of collaboration for sustainable future  
News

PM Terrance Drew emphasizes need of collaboration for sustainable future...

2025-02-26 10:47:50

Flights operations for Trinidad and Tobago suspended due to bush fire at airport
News

Flights operations for Trinidad and Tobago suspended due to bush fire at...

2025-02-26 10:47:50

Dominica

Delegates’ Conference to highlight resilient vision of Dominica Labour Pa...

2025-02-26 10:47:50

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua: Pigeon Point Beach Swimmer Stung by Box Jellyfish Shares Painful...

2025-02-26 10:47:50

World

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s controversy: Hollywood celebrities stan...

2025-02-26 10:47:50

Trinidad and Tobago

PM Keith Rowley faces backlash after resignation announcement: From 'Wors...

2025-02-26 10:47:50