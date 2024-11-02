Delegates’ Conference to highlight resilient vision of Dominica Labour Party

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will lead the conference and extend warm welcome to distinguished guests including Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Philip J Pierre and Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell.

Roseau, Dominica: A highly anticipated Delegates’ Conference will be held in Dominica on November 10, 2024, under the theme “A Legacy of Commitment- A Future of Hope.” The conference will focus on the island’s progress, challenges and the vision for the inspiring future at Vieille Case.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will lead the conference and extend warm welcome to distinguished guests including Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Philip J Pierre and Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell. With the conference, the discussion will also be held to enhance the unity and the diplomatic ties among the three nations.

The gathering under the patronage of Dominica Labour Party will delve into the strides made by Dominica while marking a framework for the vision of an inspiring future. Several key topics about resilient growth, sustainable development and the rising of Dominica after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Key topics to be featured in the Delegates’ Conference

During the conference, the resilience agenda of Dominica will be highlighted with a focus on the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria and the country's rising journey. Secondly, the productive handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of the discussion.

In the resilience journey, the Dominica Labour Party worked for the enhancement of the country and its citizens. With transformative projects such as extensive social safety net programs- the National Employment Programme, the government established a strong platform to assist the young generation.

The program has been implemented to provide young people with a space where they can gain work experience, internships, and skill development.

For the care of the citizens of Dominica, “The YES WE CARE Programme” has been implemented to offer essential services such as cooking, cleaning and personal care. Chances Home has been created to provide a safe space for children at risk.

In the education sector, the Labour Party has also prioritized the advancement in the field of the studies of the younger generation. The government offered free college education, secondary school transportation, textbooks and uniforms for all school children. Along with that, over 65 individuals received allowances, and the government has provided free healthcare for most of the citizens.

The government has made substantial investments in healthcare, infrastructure, sports, agriculture, and fisheries. While supporting the indigenous community, Dominica Labour Party showcased commitment towards the well-being of the citizen in the Kalinago.

Upcoming Projects

The conference will also outline the upcoming projects in Dominica and its benefits to the people who have lost everything in the Hurricane Maria in 2017. The government has been investing in several ambitious projects such as the development of an international airport, a state-of-the-art cable car system, a new marina, and a cruise village.

Investment has also been made in the ongoing geothermal energy and the hotel development, fostering local economy, sustainable growth and resilience.





Disclaimer: The update on Delegates’ Conference to highlight resilient vision of Dominica Labour Party is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.