Four cruises dock at Port Zante, bringing 13000 passengers in one day

St Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships docked at Port Zante and brought 1300 passengers on Tuesday (January 13, 2025). The vessels including Aida Bella, Oasis of the Seas, Celebrity Apex and Marella Voyager arrived in St Kitts, gracing the shores and boosting the tourism industry.

According to the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, the cruise passengers explored the natural and local offerings of St Kitts and Nevis. The passengers who were with packed tours visited hotspot destinations such as Brimstone Hill, Timothy Hill and Fortress Park, embracing the natural beauty of the country.

Aida Bella

Aida Bella docked in Port Zante with 2,084 passengers and provided enhanced experience to the tourists from across the globe. The cruise ship is known for extraordinary offerings that providing significant travel exposure to the tourists from across the world.

Oasis of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas is another addition of the Royal Caribbean arrived in St Kitts and Nevis and brought over 6000 passengers. It is the fleet of the Oasis class which is also famous for its massive size and other amenities including five pools, three waterslides, 21 dining venues, 23 bars and 2 casinos.

A total of 6308 passengers arrived in Port Zante who explored locations such as Frigate Bay, Marriott Resort and Timothy Hill. The ship made its inaugural call at Port Zante in May 2017, and it is known as the largest cruise class in the Royal Caribbean.

Celebrity Apex

The cruise ship arrived in St Kitts and Nevis with 2,796 passengers and enhanced the tourism activities at Port Zante. The passengers embraced the cruise offerings and were greeted by the locals at the port.

Marella Voyager

The cruise ship also arrived in St Kitts and Nevis with 1846 passengers at the fourth number in one day. The passengers made stops at several places such as Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik.

The passengers on these cruise ships shopped for locally made handicrafts and other souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante. They also went for the selected tours and trails of St Kitts including Scenic Railway.

The street vendors, tour operators, tour guides and other persons in the tourism industry have been benefited with large scale of business in St Kitts and Nevis.