Dr Denzil Douglas represents St Kitts and Nevis at Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai

The 14th Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai provided a platform for global investors and leaders to explore new business opportunities.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Investment and Economic Development represented St Kitts and Nevis at the 14th Global Blockchain Congress held at J.W Marriot Marquis Hotel, Dubai. The meet, which was held for the first time in Dubai, aimed at creating stronger networking opportunities, to which Dr Douglas expressed his pleasure to attend and hopes to host the conference in St Kitts and Nevis in the future.

The event was an opportunity for investors and leaders from across the world to look for potential opportunities in the business landscape. Dr Douglas stated that his presence at the event acted as a strong asset as he represented St Kitts and Nevis and promoted the nation as a versatile space for business expansion.

He mentioned that St Kitts and Nevis has declared that the islands will advance into the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technology, which further act as a major advantage for the advancements in terms of economic growth and development.

“Networking among Economic citizens is highly encouraged by this government in seeking opportunities for increasing employment and growth in the digital economy, driven by technology,” the Foreign Minister stated in a social media post he shared following the event.

Notably, Dr Douglas was invited as a guest at the event to which he also expressed his pleasure through social media. He noted that another conference will also take place later this year in Dubai, while shedding light on other conferences that have been conducted in Singapore and China in the past.

Dr Douglas, referred to St Kitts and Nevis as an emerging country in the Caribbean region, stating that digital economic development will play a significant role in the overall advancement of the common people and young entrepreneurs.

He emphasized on this fact and stated that this is one of the major reasons that St Kitts and Nevis should be represented at the Congress.

“This is why St. Kitts Nevis had to be present at this Congress, and we are hoping to be a host country in the future as we come to terms with the cryptocurrency realities of the times and the global acceptability of CBI and the Global Virtual/Digital Citizen,” Dr Douglas wrote.

Being optimistic about the upcoming events Foreign Affairs Minister stated “The future is most exciting.”