St Peters Bus Operators to benefit from PM Drew led St Kitts Federal Government after years of neglect

Basseterre, St Kitts: Prime Minister of St Kitts & Nevis Dr Terrance Drew has given assurance that his administration is committed to address the long awaited issues regarding the St Peters Bus Operators. The particular section has always been neglected by previous governments up until now. The decision was brought forward during the Round Table Conference that took place on January 8th 2025.

PM Terrance Drew Fulfils Promises made to St Peters Bus Operators

PM Drew’s statement mentioned details of the government's ongoing efforts to cater to the demands of the bus operators, how the current administration is bringing improvements in the infrastructure and the other plans to help them.

“St Peter's bus operators were abandoned by previous governments. For years, no road improvements were made and no plans were developed to provide the essential infrastructure that bus operators need in one of the fastest growing communities outside Basseterre. The neglect not only caused increased operational cost but also placed undue hardships on the bus operators and commuters alike.”

The PM went on to say that two out of three promises made to the workers have been met till now comprising the improvements of road infrastructure along with increase in the fares of the bus rides that was long overdue but was not fulfilled by previous administrations.

“We undertook a data driven approach to ensure that the fare increase was both fair and justifiable. This adjustment was necessary to account for the rising costs faced by bus operators and to ensure the sustainability of their operations.”

St Peters Bus Terminal to be constructed soon despite facing numerous challenges

Dr Terrance Drew also stated that the transport department is looking for suitable land to secure for building a much required bus terminal in the College Street area. Despite the towering challenges such as demand of huge prices from private landowners, the Prime Minister said that his administration is fully determined to deliver his promise.

“We approached the private owners with reasonable offers, even exceeding the market price to ensure progress, but what was being asked was multiple times the value of the land. While this has delayed the construction, we are committed to find a solution for the people and bus operators of St Peters.”

Apart from this, Dr Drew stated that the current government is also ensuring that no community is being left behind unlike previous governments that excluded St Peters from their development agenda. His statement said, “St Peters is the largest and one of the fastest growing communities outside Basseterre, yet it was continuously neglected and overlooked. My administration will not leave any community behind. We are delivering for St Peters and we will continue working till we are able to fulfil our promises. The people of St Peters deserve better and this administration will ensure that the investments needed to enhance the quality of life and economic opportunities are fulfilled.”