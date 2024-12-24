Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s controversy: Hollywood celebrities stand by the Actress

The controversy between both the actors began after Blake Lively, the female lead, filed a civil rights complaint against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director.

The ongoing controversy between American actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is strengthening as many across Hollywood have extended their support to the actress.

The actress claimed that she was sexually harassed on the sets of "It ends with us." Lively added that Baldoni also hired a publicity firm to create a Social Manipulation Campaign to smear her as they were promoting the movie in summer.

While Blake Lively has made her allegations against the actor, Baldoni’s team called out the allegations as ‘completely false and outrageous.’

The controversy between the two actors has strengthened even more as the cast of It ends with us came forward supporting Blake Lively’s allegations.

Colleen Hoover extends support to Blake Lively

Colleen Hoover, the writer of It ends with us showed support to Blake Lively as she shared a picture of herself hugging the actor on her social media. She praised the actress for her honesty and patience.

Hoover also shared a link to an article which outlined the alleged attempts made by Baldoni to damage Blake’s reputation. The article also emphasized the misconduct that Blake faced on the sets of the movie.

Amy Schumer’s support Blake Lively

Amy Schumer, the famous American comedian while extending her support to Blake Lively wrote a simple message on her Instagram stories, which read as “I Believe Blake.”

Paul Feig’s support Blake Lively

Paul Feig, the American film director who worked with Lively in ‘A Simple Favor’ while extending his support for the actress highlighted her as one of the most professional on set.

All I can say is that she is one of the most professional, creative, talented, and collaborative personalities I have ever worked with. She truly didn't deserve any of this campaign against her. I think it is awful, as she went through this," he wrote on his Twitter.

America Ferrera, Amber Rose Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel extend support to Blake Lively

America Ferrera, Amber Rose Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel who also worked with Lively in Sisterhood of the travelling pants also wrote a letter in her support.

The letter stated that they all stand in solidarity with the actor as she fights back with the campaign which has been designed to destroy her reputation.

Social media users are also sharing their opinions on the ongoing controversy between the two, where many are supporting the actress.

Val Hesse, a user on social media wrote, “I never followed Blake before but the accusations against him and the others involved are very specific and definitely abusive. What she describes is sexual harassment. It doesn’t matter that nobody said it before, or if people liked her or didn’t like her. I have so much respect for the courage it took her to fight this.”