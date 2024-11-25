Antigua: Pigeon Point Beach Swimmer Stung by Box Jellyfish Shares Painful Tale

Reportedly, one of the victims has been hospitalized considering the severity of the hives, while the other is receiving medical attention at home.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two swimmers at the Pigeon Point Beach were stung by the venomous Box Jellyfish.

Peter Well, who was hospitalized following the incident said that it was “not a regular moon jellyfish.” He said he swims for miles every weekend in Falmouth, but never experienced anything like this before.

Well stated that all his vitals were out of control, and he had the most severe symptoms after being stung by the wasp fish.

“I swim several miles every weekend in Falmouth and have been stung innumerable times as simply kept on going. Today was an entirely different experience. Suffice to say if you google Caribbean box jellyfish and read the symptoms. I experienced all. My vitals were very much out of hack. Wouldn't want anyone to experience this,” Peter Well shared on Facebook.

People across social media are stunned to know about the incident, while jellyfish are not uncommon in the sea waters, but such severe incidents are rare.

Authorities have advised swimmers to exercise extreme caution until the entire situation is assessed .

Public Outrage in Antigua

Citizens following this incident have expressed their concerns over the safety of the beach on the internet.

“Scare tactics somebody want the beach for themselves, anywhere you go once the is sea water sea creatures will be there, in every beach you go you have to be cautious about everything that can harm you,” a user wrote highlighting that the threat of sea creatures remains crucial at every beach.

Another user highlighted that avoiding Pigeon beach is ‘ridiculous’, “We've always had these creatures about...caution is necessary, but avoiding Pigeon Beach is ridiculous.”

A user to his reply stated that visiting the beach is not problematic, however he should avoid getting in water if it is not clear.

“You can still go to the beach but avoid going in unless the water is clear so you can see them. Whenever I take guests to a anchorage I ck for Jelly Fish So far so good,” the user wrote.

WHY BOX JELLYFISH IS DANGEROUS?

The sting from a box jellyfish remains a concern as it induces severe pain to the victims which sometimes even lead to a shock. The poison released from the jellyfish cause redness and severe blisters which produce a tingling sensation and in some cases, leaves permanent scars.

The venom from box jellyfish, if injected in high amounts in the body, sometimes leads to paralysis, cardiac arrest, or even death.

CAN YOU SURVIVE A BOX JELLYFISH ATTACK?

Venoms released from box jellyfish stings often lead to unbearable pain but only a few deaths have been reported from the toxicity. The pain might last a longer duration in severe cases creating uneasiness to the victim.