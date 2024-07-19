Saint Ann police seized two illegal firearms, one booked

Jamaica: The section of the police department responsible for the Saint Ann parish of the island nation reported the seizure of two illegally possessed firearms and ammunition from different localities. The results were scored in the crime eradication exercises targeted in the areas of Browns Town and Ocho Rios. The operations were conducted by officers during the evening hours of Wednesday, 17 July, which also resulted in the arrest of one male suspect.

The police department shared the details related to the case of illegally possessed firearms seized in the Saint Ann parish of Jamaica. The suspect who got arrested with one of the seized firearms was taken into custody from the location of Browns Town. The accused is mentioned as a 34-year-old man in the reports who works as a security guard by profession.

It is mentioned in the provided details that the police officers found the second illegal firearm during the operation targeted in Ocho Rios, which was also possessed by a male suspect. However, the suspected man was able to escape the place before police officers were able to catch him. The two targeted exercises in the different localities were executed by the assigned policemen’s team, which took place in the difference of two hours.

As per the reports on the case of seizure of illegal firearms in Saint Ann, the first crime eradication exercise was executed by the police department in Browns Town. The exercise was led by intelligence information, which was targeted at the Browns Town Mall on the day at nearly 04:00 pm. It is said that the police officers searched the place and ended the probe successfully.

In the operation at the Browns Town Mall, the investigating team found a firearm, which was a Smith and Wesson revolver. The revolver was loaded with two counts of active ammunition of 0.38 calibre. The lethal weapon was collected by the police officers from the possession of a male security guard at the place. The accused man was asked by the officers for the legal documents of the revolver and his license to possess the lethal weapon.

Reportedly, the 34-year-old suspect was not able to provide any documents and license, after which the recovered firearm was marked illegal. The illegal revolver was immediately seized, and the accused security guard was arrested for carrying a lethal weapon unlawfully and was taken for the process of interrogation.

Meanwhile, another crime eradication exercise to seize firearms was conducted by the police officers in the locality of Ocho Rios in Saint Ann parish. The assigned police team made their way to the targeted area at around 06:00 pm. The search was conducted subsequently, which led to the discovery of a 9 mm pistol. Around seventeen rounds of ammunition were also seized in the exercise.

It is reported that the police officers in action spotted a suspicious man at the location who they attempted to approach to conduct a search. Anyhow, the male suspect observed the police officers at the scene and instantly fled from the site, leaving his knapsack behind. The illegal firearm was collected by the police officers and seized. The operation is active to arrest the suspect out in the open.