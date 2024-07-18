Three police members face trial of assault on a colleague

Jamaica: The parish court of Kingston and Saint Andrew attended the case against three members of the police department, who are accused of assaulting another serving member. The three accused policemen were summoned for an appearance in the parish court for a hearing on Tuesday, 16 July. In the recent appearance in the case, the court referred the matter to the restorative justice process.

In the assault case involving members of the Jamaica police force, the identities of the three accused individuals are disclosed. Among the three suspected police members, one served in the position of Sergeant, who is named Steve Forrest. The other suspects are Brian Grant, who served his duty as a constable, and Detective Corporal Roger Spence.

The three suspects were found involved in the crime of physical assault, and the victim of not a common person but a colleague of theirs, who was holding a position in the constabulary force. The accused are laid with charges of assault to cause actual bodily harm and other related allegations in relation to the mentioned offence. The three policemen were charged after the process of interrogation and on the basis of collected clues.

As per the provided information in the case of physical assault on a Jamaica police member, the incident was reported nearly three years ago. On 04 December 2021, the criminal act was reported when the victim police officer was attacked by the three colleague suspects. It is said that there was some issue between both parties, which led to the lethal attack.

It is mentioned in the reports that the victim was targeted by the three policemen and was assaulted, in which the victim was severely injured. After the discovery of the fight between the members of the police, the injured man was taken to the hospital for threatened. In the hospital, medical staff checked the injuries of the victim and reported him wounded on his face and body.

Subsequently, the information about the crime of assault by the police members of Jamaica was registered by the police department, and the investigation was launched. The case was taken over by the officers of the Independent Commission of Investigations, who started a probe involving the three accused police members.

The investigation and interrogation were executed, and finally, the three police members were charged with the offence on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The case of assault by three Jamaican police members on a colleague was heard by Judge Sanchia Burrell. The court judge recommended the matter to go through restorative justice.

The date of the verdict is scheduled for 21 November 2024, and the hearing will be executed on the basis of the outcome received from the restorative justice process.